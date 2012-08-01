3 Signs It's Time to Remodel Your Pool

Catlett, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- There is no better place to play in the summer than in your own pool. As the summer temperatures begin to rise, so do the waters in the backyard pools around the neighborhood. If your home is one of those on the block that quickly becomes a back yard oasis to neighborhood kids and adults alike, then you want to make sure that it is in excellent shape and ready for a summer of entertaining.



Keeping a pool in tip-top shape is a full time job in the summer, but keeping your pool and the surrounding area looking good is a job that takes place year round. As much as the summer sun works away at the integrity of your pool by showering it with UV rays and breaking down the various surfaces that make up the pool area, winters can prove to be even more harsh with cold temperatures and cycles of freezing and thawing.



If you step out your back door this summer and find your swimming pool in less than perfect shape, consider these three signs that it's time to remodel your pool.



1. The Visible

It was the early 90's when you first had your pool installed. At the time the pink and aquamarine, triangle tiles were in style, but now they seem to clash with just about everyone’s taste, not to mention the ragged old tiki bar that limps along in the corner. The number one reason to remodel your pool is simply to bring it up to date with current fashions. Just like any other room in your home, you want your pool area to convey your current thoughts, feelings, and passions. Trade in that Miami Vice theme for something a bit more modern.



2. If It’s Broken, Fix It!

Regardless of the type of pool you have, something is bound to break after a number of years have passed. Because swimming pools have a complex physical make-up, as well as a complex pump and water system, it is open for troubles from day one. Damaged pool liners, cracks, splintering deck-boards, and bad pump motors are just a few of the problems that occur in any given summer. And once one part of a pool starts to go, it seems that the rest of the components follow. If you find yourself putting money into big ticket items on your backyard pool, then it might be time for a full remodel from the bottom up.



3. Energy Efficiency

Having a backyard pool might be cheaper than going to the water park, but not by much. Pools are extremely resource intensive, burning through electricity quickly to either run the pumps, heat the pool water, or both. What’s worse is that much of this happens 24-7, even when no one is using the pool. If you find that you can no longer afford the electric bill in the summer, look into what a new pump and heating system might save you over the course of a few years. The money you save on utility bills might just buy you your remodel.



Pool remodeling is something to look forward to, not to dread. Robinson Restorations been in business for over 25 years, and we can make pool remodeling a fun experience for you. So take the time to sit back in your favorite outdoor chair, and dream a little dream about how you want your pool to look in the near future. Then call Robinson Restoration, your pool remodeling professional, and we’ll make your dreams come true.