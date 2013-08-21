3 Special Offers at 2013 Moyea Back-to-School Promotion

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Moyea Software released the 2013 back-to-school Promotion on the 1st of August. This promotion includes three interesting and attractive special offers. Users can win free PowerPoint to video software in the Speech Bubble Contest; or “share to buy” the PowerPoint to video software at the lowest price; or enjoy the 50% discount for the PowerPoint software.



From the August 1st to September 15th, the Moyea 2013 Back-to-School promotion will be on the go. Anyone interested in the PowerPoint to video converter software or in need of e-learning and e-teaching shouldn’t miss this opportunity. Moyea Software is a multimedia solution provider, focuses on the PowerPoint to video conversion solution. For this 2013 Back-to-School promotion, Moyea Software provides Moyea PPT to DVD Burner Edu Edition and Moyea PPT to Video Converter Edu Edition. People will have 3 ways to get the helpful PowerPoint converter software: 1. Participate in the Speech Bubble Contest; 2. Share to Buy; 3. Enjoy 50% discount during the promotion.



If users take part in the Speech Bubble Contest, they will be rewarded with the software for free. Participators only need to download the images on the Moyea Back to School Promotion website, add the speech bubbles and post it to Facebook, Twitter or Google +, then send the URL of the post to support@moyeasoft.com, then Moyea will send the registration code to the participator. The only requirement of this contest is that the participators should relate the speech bubbles to kids, school or education. If “moyea” or the name of Moyea product shows up in the speech bubble, the participators will be rewarded with the Moyea PPT to DVD Burner Edu Edition for free. If “kids”, “school” or “education” is in the speech bubble, the participators will be rewarded with Moyea PPT to Video Converter Edu Edition for free.



If users “Share to Buy” the Moyea PPT to DVD Burner Edu Edition or Moyea PPT to Video Converter Edu Edition, they will enjoy the lowest price. People who are interested only need to share the content “Having left the school for (a duration), I miss (who) so much. Wanna go #backtoschool! #moyeabts” on Facebook or Twitter, and they will get the products at the lowest price.



People will also enjoy 50% discount during the Moyea 2013 Back-to-School Promotion. In these 45 days, anyone who buys Moyea PPT to DVD Burner Edu Edition or Moyea PPT to Video Converter Edu Edition will enjoy the wonderful discount. Anyone interested please refer to the official website of Moyea Back-to-School 2013 promotion: http://www.dvd-ppt-slideshow.com/promotion/backtoschool2013/



Links:

Company Page: http://www.dvd-ppt-slideshow.com/



Product Page:

http://www.dvd-ppt-slideshow.com/ppt-to-dvd-education/

http://www.dvd-ppt-slideshow.com/ppt-to-video-education/



About Moyea Software Co., Ltd.

Moyea Software Co., Ltd, established in 2006, is a professional PPT and SWF solution provider. It focuses on the PPT & SWF converting and web playing solutions. The products of Moyea Software are welcome all over the world and more than 100,000 users benefit from the products of Moyea.