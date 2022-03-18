3-Step Weight Loss Solution with Bio Protein Technology

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2022 -- For over a decade BioProtein Technology has formulated and designed products with their Providers and Patients in mind, optimizing their effectiveness while maximizing their ease of use. Their 3-step weight loss solution increases fat reduction and enhances body composition with synergistic ingredients that work together to improve metabolism, provide energy, cleanse the body and optimize hormones in just three steps.



Step 1: Enhance Your Diet in the Morning

Every morning, hold 30 drops (2/3 of a dropper) under your tongue for 90 seconds. Then swallow. Take it regularly to increase fat burning and energy.



Step 2: All Day Detoxifying Hydrator

Add 30 drops into a gallon of water, or two drops per 8 ounces of water, and drink all day. Be sure to finish drinking water an hour before bedtime to maximize hydration and detoxification benefits.



Step 3: Night Time Sleep Optimizer

Preferably 15-20 minutes before bedtime, hold 30 drops under your tongue for 90 seconds. Then swallow. Start with 15 drops to test tolerance. Take it every night to increase fat burning during sleep.



The three-step weight loss solution from BioProtein Technology will raise metabolism, improve mood, increase energy, and improve absorption of supplements and vitamins.



About Bio Protein Technology

Trusted by thousands of industry's leading Physicians and Practitioners. BioProtein Technology provides natural hormone treatments designed to improve sleep, balance hormones, increase libido and aid recovery.