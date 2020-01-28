3 Ways to Help Protect Your Windshield This Winter

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Winter is one of the most popular seasons for auto glass damage. During the winter season, small rocks, pebbles, and chunks of road salt can more easily get caught in tires and fly up, damaging a driver's windshield. Additionally, the harsh cold temperatures can cause even a new windshield to warp and contract, making it more prone to cracking and breakage. This season, Peruzzi Collision Center is urging drivers to avoid a more expensive repair by scheduling their auto glass repairs before a small crack becomes a major issue.



Peruzzi Collision Center's auto body repair shop in Bensalem, PA, is also an expert in auto glass repair. Their team specializes in glass repair without major replacements. Drivers who have a minor crack on their windshield or windows may be able to receive a quick filling instead of a full replacement. Peruzzi's team uses a high-quality glass resin to fill in cracks and chips—so drivers can walk away from their lot with a vehicle that looks like it just received a brand-new windshield. Fast, affordable, and essential for a safe vehicle, auto glass repair is a must for drivers who have been putting off the repairs they need.



Drivers who have seen damage to their windshield or other auto glass this winter are urged to contact Peruzzi Collision Center to schedule their glass repair. Interested parties can make their appointments for auto glass repair or collision repair in Bensalem, PA, by calling the company or by paying them a visit online at https://www.peruzzicollisioncenter.com/.



About Peruzzi Collision Center

Peruzzi Collision Center is an auto body and mechanical repair shop located in Fairless Hills, PA. The shop's services include dent repair, wheel repair, collision repair, upholstery repair, auto glass repair, and much more. Peruzzi Collision Center does work for anyone in need of their services, regardless of insurance provider. Furthermore, their technicians are I-CAR certified, assured performance certified, and they use state-of-the-art service diagnostics equipment.



Learn more at http://www.peruzzicollisioncenter.com