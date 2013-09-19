3 Ways to Lose Weight Fast, Revealed by Dr Livingston

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Dr Charles Livingston is a nutritionist, chiropractor and medical researcher who spent many years of his life studying weight loss programs. The doctor found that people who want to lose weight have a hard time remaining committed to their diet and workout routine. The lack of motivation is the main factor why people fail to stick to their weight loss program.



The magazine also says that most people resort to harsh diets and tough routines, these also being important causes why they quit their weight loss efforts. In an attempt to solve these issues, Dr Livingston has created a program that covers the three most important ways in which people can lose weight fast. These methods are revealed in his book, Fat Loss Factor.



Visit the Official Website & Download Fat Loss Factor By Dr. Charles Livingston E-book



The first step people need to take is detoxifying their body. This step corresponds to the first part of the Fat Loss Factor program, which last two weeks. In this first part, people will be taught how to cleanse their body in a natural way by drinking adequate amounts of water and eating organic foods, especially fruits and vegetables.



The second way in which people can lose weight fast implies adopting a healthy diet on the long term. Dr Livingston will teach his readers what to eat and what foods to avoid reaching an ideal weight and maintaining it even after ending the program. The author also provides useful tips on how to remain motivated and stick to the diet.



The third and last part of the program refers to working out. Losing weight and having a beautiful skin is impossible without exercising, says Fat Loss Eat magazine. Users will discover in the Fat Loss Factor e-book numerous routines that rely mainly on high intensity cardio workouts and strength training.



These are three ways in which people can lose weight fast, as described by fatlosseat.com in their review on Dr Charles Livingston’s Fat Loss Factor e-book. The magazine recommends readers to adopt them, lose weight and change their lives for the better.