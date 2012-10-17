30 Day Nutrition Challenge Now Offers Online Nutrition Program

Cambridge, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- 30 Day Nutrition Challenge, a certified nutritional practitioner, now offers online nutrition program to develop awareness among people regarding health. Their aim is to help one understand about what to eat so that it can strengthen the connection to their higher self-wisdom. The online nutrition program includes the Original, Gluten Free, Sugar Detox and the Alkaline Life courses that one can choose according to convenience.



They have the best healthy snack ideas that will make one feel awesome helping them balance their body and prevent illness. Some of the healthy snack ideas they suggest are watermelon kale cooler, avocado mango salsa and simple kale salad. As holistic nutritionists, they believe that every ‘body’ is different and therefore requires different quantity of nutrients. They will provide one with tips and tools to understand their body and find out what they need to be eating.



Every diet for vegetarians includes only whole foods, meaning no refined products and is extensively based on vegetables. Each meal includes several protein options and individualscan choose the one that best suits them. With the help of their healthy diet for vegetarians it won’t be necessary to count calories as it includes lots of vegetables, healthy grains and hearty proteins.



Vegetarian Gluten Free course offered by this chiropractic practitioner is a dynamic online class providing structure, simple menu plans and recipes that taste delicious. This course will help support one’s health and keep them accountable to their health goals. The benefit about taking these classes is that anyone can take it from the comfort of home, office or any location. This Vegetarian Gluten Free class is great for anyone who wants to feel vibrant by increasing energy improving digestion and balancing hormones.



30 Day Nutrition Challenge is the holistic chef, intuitive guide for anyone aspiring to improve their diet and feel great about their body. With the right tools, support and expertise, they will assist one in finding their inner knowing. Their system is designed to help one on levels and support learners of all types. To know more about their online nutrition program log on to http://www.30daynutritionchallenge.com.