30% off for Functional SWF Converter, Enjoy Moyea Halloween 2013 Promotion for Another 5 Days

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Moyea Software, a professional solution provider for SWF conversion and web video playing issues, recently announced a Halloween promotion for part of its products. People are able to get the products with the coupon code: HAL30OFF in the SWREG purchasing platform.



Moyea Software announced the Halloween promotion a couple of days ago. The products involved in this promotion are mainly pieces of SWF to video converter software. The SWF to video converter software is always the best-seller of Moyea Software, and now more than 10,000,000 users benefit from the Moyea software. This Halloween promotion won’t close until the 23:59 of November 3rd, anyone interested in the software please refer to the official web page of Moyea Software: http://www.new.swfkits.com.



People may often come up with the situation like this: You have downloaded a Flash movie from the Internet and want to play on your iPad, but the Flash movie is SWF files and iPad doesn’t have built-in Flash Player. That’s the moment you need an SWF converter. Moyea SWF to video converter software helps to solve all kinds of SWF conversion problems. This Halloween promotion offers 30% off for the SWF converters, and the discount is really attractive. The software involved in this promotion is included but not limited with the SWF converters. Users are also able to get the online Flash player and DVD to Flash converter with the 30% off.



People interested in the promotion can go to the official web page of Moyea software, and choose the product(s) to buy. Click “Buy Now” and the purchase page shows up. Then choose the license you need and click “Buy Now” next to the price. Customers will get to the SWREG purchasing platform, and then type the coupon code HAL30OFF into the blank of “Coupon Code”. Then finish the necessary information and enjoy the 30% discount.



This 2013 Halloween promotion involves many pieces of Moyea SWF converter software, online Flash player and DVD to Flash converter. This promotion has attracted many old supporters and new users of Moyea Software and won their praise. The promotion will shut down at the 23:59 of November 3rd, and anyone interested can go to the official web page of Moyea Software: http://www.new.swfkits.com to enjoy the big discount.



Links

Company Page: http://www.new.swfkits.com



About Moyea Software Co., Ltd.

Moyea Software Co., Ltd, established in 2006, is a professional PPT and SWF solution provider. It focuses on the PPT & SWF converting and web playing solutions. The products of Moyea Software are welcome all over the world and more than 100,000 users benefit from the products of Moyea.