Three-time Emmy Nominee and Tony-Winner for "Nine" makes New Orleans debut, followed on 2013/14 series by Broadway stars Patti LuPone, Charles Busch, Christine Ebersole, and Sutton Foster
New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- On the heels of its successful first season in 2012/13, the Broadway @ NOCCA concert series has already updated the lineup for its second season. Five of New York theater’s leading ladies (one of whom is famously a man in disguise) will perform in New Orleans in 2013/14 as the popular series leaps again to NOCCA’s Lupin Hall from its original summer home at The Art House in Provincetown, MA. The series is hosted again by Sirius/XM Radio star Seth Rudetsky. Specially Priced Rush Tickets are available now for Jane Krakowski's season kickoff show at NOCCA, this Monday, October 7.
Jane Krakowski, appearing October 7 at 7:00 pm - has been nominated for an Emmy Award three times for her role as Jenna Maroney on NBC’s hit sitcom 30 Rock. She also won a Tony Award for the Broadway revival of Nine and won an Olivier Award for her role as Miss Adelaide in the London revival of Guys and Dolls, starring opposite Ewan MacGregor and Douglas Hodge. She was just 18 when she originated the role of Dinah the Dining Car in Starlight Express on Broadway, and was nominated for a Tony Award for her role as Flaemmchen in Grand Hotel.
Jane Krakowski’s other Broadway appearances include The Roundabout’s revival of Company, the revival of Once Upon a Mattress with Sarah Jessica Parker, and New York City Center’s production of Damn Yankees with Sean Hayes and Cheyenne Jackson. Her other TV work includes Search for Tomorrow as T.R. Kendall, and five seasons on Ally McBeal as assistant Elaine Vassal, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. Also Everwood, Law & Order: SVU, and The Simpsons. Film work includes National Lampoon’s Vacation, Fatal Attraction, The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Marci X, Alfie, Go, Cirque du Freak: Vampire’s Assistant, Dance with Me, Stepping Out, Pretty Persuasion, Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, and Mom at Sixteen. Her Windham Hill Records recording with Jim Brickman, titled Love Songs & Lullabies, featured “You” which became an Adult Contemporary radio hit. For tickets to see Jane Krakowski, star of TV, film and Broadway making her New Orleans debut at NOCCA on Monday, October 7 at 7:00 PM, please visit www.broadwaynola.com
Patti LuPone - appearing November 16 at 7:30 pm - won her second Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, as well Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, for her performance as Rose in the most recent Broadway production of Gypsy, and created the title role in Evita on Broadway with her now legendary performance, for which she won her first Tony and Drama Desk Awards. Patti LuPone’s extensive Broadway career also includes her most recent appearance opposite her Evita co-star Mandy Patinkin in An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin, and just prior to that created the role of Lucia in the new musical Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, for which she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. She has also been seen on Broadway in Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations; Drama League Award for Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theatre), Michael Frayn’s Noises Off, David Mamet’s The Old Neighborhood, Terrence McNally’s Master Class, and her own concert Patti LuPone on Broadway.
On London’s West End, she won Olivier Awards for her performances as Fantine in the original production of Les Miserables and in the Acting Company production of The Cradle Will Rock. Also in London she created the role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard and recreated her Broadway performance as Maria Callas in Master Class there. Patti LuPone’s film appearances include Union Square, Parker, City By The Sea, Heist, State and Main, Summer of Sam, Driving Miss Daisy, and Witness. Her TV work includes Glee, 30 Rock, Ugly Betty, Will & Grace, OZ, Frasier, Law & Order, Life Goes On, the Emmy winning PBS broadcasts of Passion and Sweeney Todd, PBS Great Performances’ Candide and An Evening with Patti LuPone. For tickets to Patti LuPone in Broadway @ NOCCA, please visit www.broadwaynola.com
Charles Busch - appearing December 2 at 7:00 pm - the author and/or drag star of many Broadway and off-Broadway hit plays and feature films, makes a highly anticipated New Orleans debut. His plays include popular spoofs of classic film genres, such as Psycho Beach Party,The Lady in Question, Red Scare on Sunset, and Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, which ran five years and is one of the longest-running plays in off-Broadway history. His Broadway smash The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play. Of his latest hit The Divine Sister, Ben Brantley of the New York Times called it “Mr. Busch’s freshest, funniest work in years, perhaps decades.” He also wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die – which won him an award at the Sundance Film Institute. His television roles include Peg Barlow on One Life to Live and Nat Ginzburg in OZ. For tickets to see Charles Busch in Broadway @ NOCCA, please visit www.broadwaynola.com
Christine Ebersole - appearing January 6 at 7:00 pm - won her second Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as almost every Off-Broadway award, for her “dual role of a lifetime” as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. The critically acclaimed musical was nominated for ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the CD recording was nominated for a Grammy Award. Her extensive Broadway career includes her Tony Award-winning performance as Dorothy Black in the hit revival of 42nd Street, and leading roles in On the Twentieth Century, Oklahoma, Gore Vidal’s The Best Man, the recent revival of Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit, and Dinner at Eight for which she received both Tony and Drama Desk Award Nominations. Concert appearances include Carnegie Hall, the San Francisco Symphony, Boston Pops, PBS concerts and many others.
In addition to her acclaimed stage career, Christine Ebersole has appeared in numerous films such as Amadeus,Tootsie, Richie Rich, Black Sheep, Dead Again, Folks!, Ghost Dad, True Crime, My Girl 2, Mac and Me, and Confessions of a Shopaholic. Her television credits include Retired at 35, Royal Pains, Ugly Betty, Law and Order SVU, Boston Legal, Samantha Who, Will and Grace, The Nanny, Just Shoot Me, Murphy Brown, Ally McBeal, Valerie, Ryan’s Hope, One Life to Live and The Colbert Report. For tickets to see Christine Ebersole in Broadway @ NOCCA, please visit www.broadwaynola.com
Sutton Foster - appearing April 21, 2014 at 7:00 pm - starred on Broadway in The Will Rogers Follies, Grease, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Annie, Les Miserables before her big break and Tony Award-winning performance in Thoroughly Modern Millie. She has since then originated roles in the Broadway productions of Little Women, The Drowsy Chaperone,Young Frankenstein, and Shrek the Musical. She most recently starred as Reno Sweeney in The Roundabout's revival of Anything Goes, a role that earned her the 2011 Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Astaire, and Broadway.com's Audience Favorite Awards. She was first seen on television on Star Search at age 15, and has more recently appeared in Johnny and the Sprites and Flight of the Conchords. Most recently, she has been seen as the star of the ABC Family TV series Bunheads. For tickets to see Sutton Foster in Broadway @ NOCCA, please visit www.broadwaynola.com
Listing Information:
Mark Cortale presents
Broadway @ NOCCA
Hosted by Seth Rudetsky
Jane Krakowski: Monday, October 7 at 7:00 PM
Patti LuPone: Sunday, November 16 at 7:30 PM
Charles Busch: Monday, December 2 at 7:00 PM
Christine Ebersole: Monday, January 6 at 7:00 PM
Sutton Foster: Monday, April 21 at 7:00 PM
Lupin Hall @ NOCCA
2800 Chartres Street
New Orleans, LA 70117
Sponsored exclusively by the New Orleans Hotel Collection and Gambit.
For tickets please visit www.broadwaynola.com or call 800-838-3006
For additional photo and interview requests contact: tomfervoy@gmail.com
About NOCCA
New Orleans Center for Creative Art s is a regional, pre-professional arts training center that offers students intensive instruction in culinary arts, dance, media arts: filmmaking & audio production, music (classical, jazz, vocal), theatre arts (drama, musical theatre, theatre design), visual arts, and creative writing, while demanding simultaneous academic excellence. The Freda Lupin Memorial Hall on the NOCCA campus is used for student, local theatre and dance performances. Producer Mark Cortale is thrilled to be launching the New Orleans premiere of the Broadway @ NOCCA series in association with this outstanding organization.