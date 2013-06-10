Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- (Tampa, FL) - Dr. Linda Elder, President of the Foundation for Critical Thinking and Executive Director of the Center for Critical Thinking announces the 33rd Annual International Conference on Critical Thinking and Educational Reform in Berkeley, CA.



The annual conference on critical thinking is the longest running critical thinking conference in the world. It is primarily for educators, but all interested in developing their critical thinking skills are invited.



Here are some conference sessions to choose from:



- Teaching Students Fundamental and Powerful Concepts

- Critical Thinking and the Common Core State Standards

- Helping Students Come to Terms With Their Own Self-Defeating Attitudes and Behavior

- Using the Tools of Critical Thinking to Teach Students How to Study and Learn

- Emancipating the Mind Through Critical Thinking

- Fostering Critical Thinking Through Close Reading

- Designing Instruction so That Students Learn to Think Things Through

- Reaching for Self-Command and Self-Actualization Through Critical Thinking



The preconference will take place July 20-21, 2013, and the 33rd Annual Conference will take place July 22-25, 2013. Register now.



Throughout our work we emphasize the importance of fostering a substantive conception of critical thinking. Such a conception not only highlights the qualities of the educated person, but also implies the proper design of the educational process. There are essential, minimal conditions for cultivating educated minds. These entail modes of instruction that foster development of the standards, abilities, and traits of the educated person.



About Dr. Linda Elder

Dr. Linda Elder is an educational psychologist and a prominent authority on critical thinking. She is President of the Foundation for Critical Thinking and Executive Director of the Center for Critical Thinking. Dr. Elder has taught psychology and critical thinking at the college level, and has given presentations to more than 20,000 educators at all levels. She has coauthored four books and twenty thinker's guides on critical thinking. Her views have been canvassed in the Times Higher Education, the Christian Science Monitor, and on National Public Radio.



For more information, please visit: http://www.criticalthinking.org/pages/33rd-international-conference/1112



Linda Elder is represented by Eclectic Media Productions National PR firm.

Website: http://mediaproductions.tv



Shannon Rose

Eclectic Media Productions

813.389.0801

info@mediaproductions.tv