35 Gilstead – The Top Luxurious Development in a Serene Environment

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2020 -- 35Gilstead is a new freehold residential development, located at 35 Gilstead Road, Singapore. Developed by TEE Forward Pte Ltd, a joint venture between TEE Land and TG Development, residents at 35 Gilstead can expect top quality homes built by developers with rich experience and expertise.



35 Gilstead Singapore comprises of an exclusive mix of 70 residential units, in 3 Blocks of 5-Storey. With 38,086sqft of prime land, there are condominium facilities for residents to enjoy, such as Infinity Lap Pool, Wading Pool, Gymnasium, Sun Deck, Various Dining Pavilion and Lush Landscaping.



There is a wide selection of floor plan layout at 35 Gilstead Project, from 1 Bedroom to 3 Bedroom Units and Penthouses. With various pool facing and landscaping facing units, there is an ideal home for every preference. The location of 35 Gilstead is enviable, being a few minutes' walk from Newton MRT Station. There is a wealth of Retail, Entertainment, Food and Banking options nearby, in the Novena Shopping District, and also Newton Food Center, and Dempsey Village & Holland Village.



Use their Panoramic Virtual Tour to explore the surrounds. Location highlights include Orchard Shopping Belt, with a multitude of malls & shops, and restaurants & bars to choose from. Education is also adequately covered, with Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) and Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) nearby. 35 Gilstead is very attractively priced. With only top quality imported fittings used, such as Bosch & Gaggenau Kitchen Appliances, and Hansgrohe & Duravit Sanitary Fittings, purchasers can expect top value for their dollar.



Their Luxury apartments often boast features such as large rooms, updated appliances, and stylish features like hardwood style floors, walk-in closets, and other premium touches. In these luxury apartments, all of the colors, finishes, and styles are designed to complement each other. You won't find any outdated design features in 35 gilstead luxury apartment!



However if you want to experience a lifestyle that's a step above the average, you should look into renting a gilstead luxury apartment.



