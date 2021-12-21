35% of Hong Kong Citizens Ready to Use Cryptocurrencies

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2021 -- Financial technology is gaining huge ground all across the Asia Pacific region. Now, a recent survey reveals just how much consumers are getting behind innovation in this area. The data revealed that 35% of Hong Kong citizens said that they were open to using cryptocurrencies or central digital bank currencies as a way to make payments in the next five years. The result indicates that cryptocurrencies are about to become a much more viable payment option than they have ever been in this part of the world. 12% of those who took part in the survey indicated that cryptocurrencies were likely to become their main method of payment in the coming years. Central bank digital currencies are currently the preferred option for those who are going to switch to this type of payment even though this has yet to be formally developed. There are many reasons why people are keen to switch to cryptocurrencies, with the desire to avoid creating a taxable event on sale being among the top.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings is a leading specialist Fintech recruiter focused on supplying the talent that enterprises need to keep up with innovation in this field. The firm supports a broad spectrum of organisations, from disruptors and market innovators to global financial institutions keen to reach new markets. Expertise isn't just limited to being a Fintech recruiter, as the firm also provides specialist support in a range of other fields, including legal and compliance, insurance and actuarial, risk management, private wealth management, quantitative research and trading and sales and trading. Over the years the firm has been able to build up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals as well as key connections with organisations across the sector. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensure that every hiring need can be catered for, no matter what the employer or the market.



Becoming a well-established Fintech recruiter has required extensive expertise as well as a genuinely international reach. The firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The team in Hong Kong is also part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce that ensures it has a genuinely worldwide presence. A focus on ensuring internal quality and resilience is something that has stood the firm in good stead over the years, especially during the challenges of the pandemic. Consultants are trained on a regular basis to ensure they are confident and capable and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As a specialist Fintech recruiter with expertise across the entire banking and financial services sector the firm is able to offer a wealth of different roles today, including Card Product Manager [Global Crypto Exchange], Corporate Credit Analyst and Assistant Relationship Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Fintech recruiter in Hong Kong visit https://www.selbyjennings.hk



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +852 3008 1901.



For more information about Selby Jennings HK services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.hk.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.