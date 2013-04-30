360 Arabic Solutions Provides Arabic Typesetting Services to Business and the Third Sector

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Arabic is one of the most used languages in the world. It is the official language of about 26 countries and the very first language of millions of people. Arabic language has a long cultural background dating back to 4th century. It is one of the oldest languages in the world. And, it has created a huge impact that located the Arab culture in the map.



Arabic Typesetting is the composition and displaying of texts in Arabic language and format. It is a new design of text composition in the Naskh style. Many platforms are trying to adapt this new design to incorporate it in their production. The responsibility to sustain every individual’s need of accurate and easy to understand information is well addressed. That is why most multimedia companies are now entertaining and incorporating the existence of Arabic typesetting.



The complexity of Arabic typesetting is the thing that concerns most people. It is quite hard to understand, especially to non-Arab people. But with proper tools and know-how and help of some experts, all the complexities of Arabic typesetting, Arabic translation and Arabic calligraphy will be out of your way with ease.



Get it right (to left)

English texts and other languages are written starting from left to right. Like how this article is written. On the other hand, Arabic runs the other way around. The texts in the Arabic language are written starting from right to left. That makes the language unique from any other language you know.



Arabic translation

There are available friendly dictionaries that could help you in translating some of the most complex Arabic words and texts. There are also firms specializing in the Arabic language that offers good services with both accuracy and quality well intact. Surely, Arabic translation possesses some huge complexities, but the experts can handle it well.



Arabic calligraphy

The Arabic calligraphy has existed for such a long time now. It has gained respect and appraisals because of its intricacy and elegance and its connection to the Qur’an. Arabic calligraphy has played a crucial role in the development of the Arabic language. It became the unifying heart of the Arabic world.



Arabic typesetting fonts

Linotype has developed excellent Arabic typesetting fonts. Some of these are the Yakout, Lotus and Badr. Many designers are now formulating new designs to express the beauty of Arabic language. Some of their creations are available and floating around the internet and may be on your gadgets already.



Tools for Arabic typesetting

If you want to dip your toes into Arabic typesetting and design, you will have to wait for the most powerful software that can support your plans. Most of the known designing tools out now still need some improving. The Adobe InDesign and Quark Xpress both require plug-ins or Unicode has to be installed in order to finally use it. Good thing is that there are some friendly firms and websites that will surely take you out of your burden about Arabic typesetting.



Do not ever attempt to do some typesetting on your own. Arabic language should be treated with respect. It is not something to play with.



Facts about Arabic typesetting:



- Arabic is written right-to-left as opposed to English

- Arabic layouts can be in reverse to English

- Arabic characters appear differently at the beginning, middle or end of a word



Talaat Sengab 360 Arabic Solutions

Talaat Sengab, our Managing Director, has 20 years' experience as a graphic designer and online specialist, having worked in Egypt, Libya and the UAE with international agencies such as DDB, Lintas (Lowe), Y&R and Ogilvy One.



Whether you need to reach Arabic speakers in the UK, Europe, USA or Canada, or promote a product in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria and Egypt, you can be sure that by using our portfolio of Arabic services you will hit the target with your audience.



Talaat Sengab 360 Arabic Solutions

info@talaat.me

Our Office are in Dubai, Cairo and London

http://www.talaat.me