360 Degree Camera Market: SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD, Xiaomi, LG Electronics.:New Trends,Analysis Forecast 2030:Rising CAGR 22.5%

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- The global 360 degree camera market is driven by several factors, such as the growing popularity of virtual reality content and the increasing demand for virtual reality headsets. 360 degree cameras are helpful for recording videos for virtual reality headset devices. Also, the construction of new virtual reality theme parks and the adoption of 360 degree cameras for consumer usage are driving the market growth of 360 degree cameras globally. China has launched the first virtual reality theme park called So Real theme park in Beijing.



Moreover, the rising adoption of 360 degree cameras in military & defence training, panoramic photography, and security & surveillance applications are anticipated to propel market growth globally. These cameras are ideal for video surveillance at airports, railway & metro stations, shopping malls, and other public places.



However, the high cost of 360 degree cameras, lack of compatibility with other technologies, and the need for high-speed internet connectivity are likely to affect market growth globally. The transfer of high-quality images and videos that are captured using 360 degree cameras require high-speed internet connectivity to see the same on monitoring devices on a real-time basis.



Key players of 360 Degree Camera market include SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., Nikon Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, GoPro Inc., Xiaomi, LG Electronics., insta360, Eastman Kodak Company, Professional 360 GmbH, and 360fly Inc., among others.



360 Degree Camera Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2019 to 2030.



360 Degree Camera Market by product Type: Wired Cameras and Wireless Cameras



Resolution: HD and Ultra-HD



Application: Consumer, Commercial, Military & Defence, and Media & Entertainment



The global 360 degree camera market is driven by factors such as the growing popularity of virtual reality games and the rising adoption of 360 degree cameras in the military & defence sector to provide real-time simulations for training. Moreover, the benefits of deploying 360 degree cameras for various applications, such as ease of use, ability to connect multiple devices, and high resolution of 360 degree pictures & videos, are also some of the major factors which are contributing to the global 360 degree camera market growth. However, the high cost of 360 degree cameras and the lack of high-speed internet facilities for connecting such cameras with other devices are affecting the market growth of global 360 degree cameras adversely.



