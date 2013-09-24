360 Design & SEO Creates Feature Rich and Customized Websites with Optimum Functionality

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- 360 Design & SEO creates a feature rich and customized websites with optimum functionality. They design and develop user friendly, informative websites which are easily navigable and business-oriented. Their web design services in Austin not only create good websites for clients, but they also handle the programming, uploading and maintenance of the site in the long run.



Their web design company in California not only creates the website, develops it and maintains it for the client as well. The web designers and developers keep the website updated and make sure it is optimized to the highest standards. They continuously upgrade the website with improved content and add improvised features to gain more visitors to the website and ensures that it serves the client’s objective.



Their web developers create web pages to take care of different sections of the website and put the most relevant and enriched content on it. Their web designers are specialists working with HTML, XHTML, CSS, Java and all other platforms to create an instrumental website for their client’s business. With technological advances, their web design company in Texas will keep on adding more and more of the latest features to the website to improve its functionality and usability.



Their web design services in Los Angeles also make use of Web2.0 Designing method, developed in XHTML/CSS according to the W3C guidelines and rich internet Applications (RIA’s) built using Microsoft Silverlight, Sun JAVAFX & AJAX, Adobe Flash Flex AIR Action Script, Adobe Flex, Adobe Flex (AIR), and Amazon Managed Cloud Hosting.



About 360 Design & SEO

360 Design & SEO is an entirely internet marketing oriented organization focusing on ROI based campaigns for all of their clients. They offer both SEO and development services under a single roof, making it easy for them to co-ordinate and implement thoughts and updates on the website. They are entirely focused on the internet marketing needs of an organization that operates its business over the internet. They have been serving clients of various business sectors such as Information Technology, Media and Publishing, Advertising, Finance, Entertainment, E-Commerce, including many others.



To know more about them, please visit: http://www.360designandseo.com/web-design/.

Contact Address - :

360 Design & SEO

Austin TX & Los Angeles CA

Ph: 512-927-7007