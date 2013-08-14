360 Design & SEO Now Offers Reputation Management Plans to Its Customers

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- 360 Design & SEO, a renowned internet marketing company, offers its customers with Reputation Management Plans. This service from web development company in Texas is suitable for victims of online defamation, libel and slander.



A representative from the company said, “The first step that we normally recommend is to have the victim of internet defamation provide us with the defamatory posts and their explanations why they believe the postings are defamatory.”



“So, the first thing we do is to identify all of the postings that have become an issue and then, with the assistance of the victim of the internet defamation posts, identify whether it is in fact, defamatory,” he further added.



The web development company in California has two ways to take down the defamation and offers peace of mind to their clients. The fist step is legal strategy. It is aimed toward removing these postings of online libel, slander, and defamation by consulting an attorney and filing a complaint against the defendant.



The second way is more beneficial to the victim. In this way, the company brings down the defamation posts in the leading search engine rankings. Thus ensuring that the posts are not visible to others.



Apart from reputation management, the company provides effective web development services in Austin and other cities. Other services the company provides include Web Design, Mobile App Development, CMS etc.



About 360 DESIGN & SEO

360 Design and SEO is an entirely internet marketing oriented organization focusing on ROI based campaigns for all their clients. They offer both SEO and development services under a single roof, making it easy for them to co-ordinate and implement thoughts and updates on their website. They are entirely focused toward the internet marketing needs of an organization that operates its business over the internet. They can help organizations and individuals with both SEO and web development, in short, almost everything one needs to set up a business online.



To know more about Website Development, please visit: http://www.360designandseo.com/web-development/