360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges False and Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by 360 DigiTech, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: September 13, 2021. NASDAQ: QFIN investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On July 8, 2021, Seeking Alpha reported chatter on social media that the Company's core product offering, the 360 IOU app, has been removed from app stores.



Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) declined from $44.11 per share on June 30, 2021 to low as $23.58 per share on July 8, 2021.



Then, on July 9, 2021, Seeking Alpha reported that 360 DigiTech confirmed the removal of its 360 IOU app from the Android app store and quoted a Company spokesperson, who disclosed that the Company had "submitted a new rectification plan and stepped up the whole process."



The plaintiff claims that between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations; (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.