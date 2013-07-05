360PMO Announced Today a Release of PMI Agile Certified Professional (PMI-ACP) Courseware and Training Material

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- 360PMO Project Management Consulting announced today a release of its PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP) ® courseware and training material.



If you are a trainer, consultant,education provider or organization looking to addagile project management offering in your training portoflio, this courseware is for you. The customizable course content is professional written and includes PowerPoint slides for instructors, handbook for students, reference cards, and a step by step guide to organize agile games in your classroom environment.



The course offers the following benefits:



- Perfect for use in three days training workshops and offer 21 contact hours that are required by PMI for PMI Agile certified practitioner (PMI-ACP)® exam

- Our material is classroom ready, saving potentially hundreds of hours of preparation

- You have the option to pick and choose slides and create your own course for your team’s needs

- Our presentation materials are professional and classroom-tested

- Interactive Agile games/exercises allow your students to learn the fundamental concepts behind the individual topics

- You can provide materials digitally or on hard-copy to your students

- You can train unlimited users within your organization

- You can rebrand the materials using your name and logo (and, yes, you can remove ours!)

- Training material is continuously maintained, and new chapters/lessons are being added to the series.

- Dedicated web training account for your instructor, and access to our dedicated PMI-ACP® Agile forum.

- You can provide your students a special 50% discount on our self-paced PMI-ACP® online training



View our sample training materials (slides, student handbook and reference card) before purchase at http://www.360pmo.com/home/products/pmi-acp-training-courseware/



The material is available for download at the cost of $1950 (prices include product cost $1,450 and one-year required subscription $500). For introductory discounts, please contact our sales department at contactus@360pmo.com and inquire about our introductory offer.



About 360PMO Project Management Consulting, Inc.

360PMO Project Management Consulting, Inc. is the leading provider of worldwide project management training and consulting. We offer services that include Project and program strategy consulting, methodology development, agile adoption consulting, and online/on-site training. Because our business is built upon strong relationships with our clients, we are committed to the highest quality of service to our partners.



Contact Us

To purchase the new Agile Courseware and Training Material or to learn about the other services and programs we offer, please contact:

Aleem Khan

360PMO Project Management Consulting Inc.

71 Finney Terrace,

L9T 7B1 Milton, Ontario

Canada.

Email: contactus@360pmo.com

Phone: 1-416-887-1617

Website: http://www.360pmo.com