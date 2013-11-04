360pmo.com Offers New Full Length Pmi-Acp Practice Exam

Mississauga, Lake Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Studying for any professional exam is important. It is equally important that the study materials are derived directly from the test that is to be taken. 360PMO.com is proud to announce that they are now able to offer PMI-ACP?(Agile Certified Practitioner) study exam at an affordable price. Information is available at http://www.360pmo.com/home/products/pmi-acp-full-length-practice-exam/.



“We are very proud to offer PMI Agile Practice Exam with the most up-to-date and accurate exam questions. With 120 questions, this is a real full-length exam. This allows students to practice a real test and get the feel for what the real test will feel like.” – Aleem Khan, Founder, 360PMO



360PMO is a project management consulting firm that trains and consults with indstries worldwide. This gives 360PMO the insight and understanding to be able to provide Project Managers with great training and study tools. With the release of the PMI-ACP? Full Length Practice Exam, 360PMO will be able to help thousands of PM’s to get the certification that they need.



Every participant who completes the course receives a certificate of completion and 3 Category B PDUs. 360PMO also offers courseware and training materials for PMI-ACP?certification.



“They say the best way to learn something is by doing it. Well, 360PMO’s PMI-ACP? practice exam let me take the test over and over. I was even able to set it to choose 25 questions at random so I didn’t need to take the whole test at once. I passed the first time out. Thanks, folks.” – Raul Santiago, Calgary, AB



About 360PMO Project Management Consulting Inc.

360PMO Project Management Consulting Inc. is a leading provider of worldwide project management training and consulting. Their mission is to enhance practices in the industry, and help professionals and organizations to achieve their goals through our comprehensive offerings.