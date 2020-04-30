360quadrant Announces the Best Scored Learning Management System (Lms) of 2020

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Learning Management System (LMS) is a software that provides an online platform for learning material and learning activities for corporates as well as educational organizations. Users can create lessons, upload lectures, provide reference material, create and view assessments, post queries on forums etc. using an LMS software. Using learning management software, teachers or corporate trainers can reach their audience more efficiently and faster anywhere at any time. Due to easy accessibility and minimum time consumption, end users also prefer using learning management systems.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Learning Management System to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from industry experts, buyers, and vendors and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants has 50+Industry Experts with significant experience in the field of Learning Management System. These experts will help make the decision-making process smoother to ensure that users are provided with the right software at the right cost and functionality as per their business needs and requirements. Experts also provide buyers with recommendations to improve business and resolve queries.



SumTotal Systems, Blackboard Learn and Oraclearerated on 360Quadrants using the following methodology:

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. 117 in-depth parameters are considered for research for the Learning Management System market. These parameters are updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers

b) Industry Experts

c) 360Quadrants Analysts

d) Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.



360Quadrants covers 54 companies in the Learning Management System space and places the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies are categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

360Quadrants recognizes SumTotal System, Oracle, Blackboard Learn, CrossKnowledge, IBM, SABA Software, and Doceboas Visionary Leaders; Brightspace, Absorb LMS and Talent LMS as Innovators; MPS Interactive Systems and G-Cube as Dynamic Differentiators; Cypher Learning, Bridge, Upside Learning Solution, Schoology, Mindflash, LearnUpon LMS and Geenioas Emerging Companies. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular learning Management System comparisons between vendors.



