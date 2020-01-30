360quadrants Announces Leading Companies in Network Security Firewall Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Network Security Firewall Software is placed at the gateway computers of LANs, WANs, and intranets to filter traffic between networks. Network security firewalls run on general-purpose hardware or hardware-based firewall computer appliances and can block unauthorized access to the network as well as unauthorized communications by malicious software already running on a local device. Network security firewalls protect users against potential cyber attacks by inspecting data packets as they enter the network or travel between computers. When the content of a data packet does not match with certain filter rules, the network security firewall blocks the packet and notifies cyber security personnel.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Network Security Firewall Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has Evolved Intelligence, Bics, and Adaptive Mobile sharing space as Innovators. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in Network Security Firewall Software. 360Quadrants also lists the 20 best companies in the Network Security Firewall Software space.



Network Security Firewall Software Quadrant Highlights



360Quadrants covers 25 companies in the Network Security Firewall Software space and places the top 15 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 15 companies are categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



360Quadrants recognizes Sinch, Anam Technologies Ltd, Cellusys, and Tata Communications Ltd as Visionary Leaders; Evolved Intelligence, Bics, and Adaptive Mobile as Innovators; HPE, Mavenir, Telecom Italia Sparkle, and Openmind Networks as Dynamic Differentiators; and AMD Telecom SA, Netnumber, Computaris, and HAUD Systems as Emerging Companies. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Network Security Firewall Software comparisons between vendors.



Methodology



The methodology used to rank vendors of Network Security Firewall Software involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 15 key vendors were shortlisted based on their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and several other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized after extensive research. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor was placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.



