360quadrants Announces Leading Companies in Social Media Analytics Software Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Social Media Analytics Software is used to collect relevant customer data from social media platforms and analyze it in order to enable effective decision making. Enterprises leverage social media analytics software to create stunning social media campaigns that influence public opinion, improve customer satisfaction, maximize business earnings, decrease customer service expenditures, and give access to unfiltered feedback on products and services. Social media analytics helps marketing teams leverage social media to gain insights into the thoughts of consumers in real-time. The key features of social media analytics software include data identification, data analysis, and information interpretation.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Social Media Analytics Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has Digimind, Talkwalker Inc, and Crimson Hexagon sharing space as Innovators. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in Social Media Analytics Software. 360Quadrants also lists the 20 best companies in the Social Media Analytics Software space.



Social Media Analytics Software Quadrant Highlights



360Quadrants covers 42 companies in the Social Media Analytics Software space and places the top 26 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 26 companies are categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

360Quadrants recognizes Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, IBM Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, SAS Institute Inc, Clarabridge Inc, Brandwatch, and Good Data as Visionary Leaders; Digimind, Talkwalker Inc, Crimson Hexagon, Tableau Software Inc, Simply Measured Inc, Sysomos, and Lithium Technologies as Innovators; Hootsuite Inc, Netbase Solutions, and Sprinklr as Dynamic Differentiators; and Socialbakers, Cision, Meltwater, Synthesio, Germinait Solutions Pvt Ltd, Spredfast, Unmetric, and Simplify360 Inc as Emerging Companies. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Social Media Analytics Software comparisons between vendors.



Methodology



The methodology used to rank vendors of Social Media Analytics Software involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 42 key vendors were shortlisted based on their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and several other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized after extensive research. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor was placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.



360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Application Modernization Services, AI Platform, and AI in Manufacturing.



