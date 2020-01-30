360quadrants Releases a List of the Top Players in the Crm Software Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- CRM Software is used as a central database to store up-to-date information on customers and their communications with a business. The software helps marketing teams to execute multi-phased campaigns with an aim to target customers based on their demographics, online behavior, purchase patterns, customer support incidents, and many more factors. CRM solutions help companies to attract new customers, nurture leads, target specific audiences, cross-sell products, and so on.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on CRM Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has Salesforce, Zoho Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in CRM Software. 360Quadrants also lists the 20 best companies in the CRM Software space.



CRM Software Quadrant Highlights



360Quadrants covers 105 companies in the CRM Software space and places the top 26 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 26 companies are categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

360Quadrants recognizes Salesforce, Zoho Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hubspot Inc, Freshworks Inc, Pipedrive, Pipelinedeals, Nimble, Zendesk Inc, and Insightly, Inc. as Visionary Leaders; SAP SE, Bitrix Inc., Pegasystems Inc, Apptivo Inc, and Oracle Corporation as Innovators; Pipelinersales Inc., Nice Systems Ltd., Zestia Ltd., Nutshell, and Agile CRM as Dynamic Differentiators; and QSOFT, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Vtiger CRM, Verint Systems Inc., Norada Corporation, and Infusion Software Inc. as Emerging Companies. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular CRM Software comparisons between vendors.



Methodology



The methodology used to rank vendors of CRM Software involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 26 key vendors were shortlisted based on their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and several other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized after extensive research. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor was placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.



