360quadrants Releases a List of the Top Players in the Electronic Health Records Software Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software helps store and view patient health information from multiple sources centrally. With EHR solutions, healthcare professional can quickly understand patient histories and maintain efficient and real-time communication regarding patients' health and treatment plans. EHR helps improve all the aspects of healthcare and patient care, including safety, effectiveness, patient-centeredness, communication, education, timeliness, efficiency, and equity. It minimizes costs through decreased paperwork, improved safety, and reduction of the duplication of testing.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Electronic Health Records Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has EPIC Systems Corporation, Nxgn Management Llc, and General Electric Company sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in Electronic Health Records Software. 360Quadrants also lists the 20 best companies in the Electronic Health Records Software space.



Electronic Health Records Software Quadrant Highlights



360Quadrants covers 56 companies in the Electronic Health Records Software space and places the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies are categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

360Quadrants recognizes Epic Systems Corporation, Nxgn Management Llc, General Electric Company, Webpt, Cerner Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc, Eclinicalworks Llc, Practice Fusion, and AdvancedMD as Visionary Leaders; Allscripts Healthcare Llc, Athenahealth Inc, Greenway Health, Medhost, and Cantata Health as Innovators; DrChrono, TherapyNotes Llc., Intersystems Corporation, Azalea Health, CentralReach Llc, and ClinicSource as Dynamic Differentiators; and CureMD Healthcare, Nextech, OfficeAlly Inc, BestNotes, and Welligent Inc as Emerging Companies. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Electronic Health Records Software comparisons between vendors.



Methodology



The methodology used to rank vendors of Electronic Health Records Software involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 25 key vendors were shortlisted based on their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and several other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized after extensive research. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor was placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.



About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space that combines data from buyers, vendors, experts, and in-house analysts. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. 360Quadrants aims to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions by providing buyers with real-world insights from their peers, industry experts, analysts, and vendors, helping buyers make more informed decisions and find the best-fit solutions faster. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Application Modernization Services, AI Platform, and AI in Manufacturing.



Contact:

Mr. Manoj Singhvi

manoj.singhvi@360quadrants.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441