360Quadrants Releases Quadrant on Best Hotel Management Software in 2020

Hotel management software is used by hospitality industry for automating the tasks for easing the workload of hotel management teams and for improving the brand value. The tasks that are handled by this software include reservations management, managing front desk, enhancing the guest experience, and managing employees. It is an all-in-1 comprehensive solution designed mainly for hospitality use for improving their efficiency. It streamlines all the operational tasks and manages hotel business by increasing the revenue.



360Quadrants shortlisted and categorized few vendors offering Best Hotel Management Software which enables companies to select right software and take quick decisions. Quadrants are released after doing in-depth analysis of vendors along with their products offerings and strategies used for expansion. 360Quadrants updates vendors listed in quadrant quarterly depending upon strategic analysis of vendors in Hotel Management space.



360Quadrants conducts thorough SWOT analysis and precisely analyzes the vendors shortlisted for assessment. This analysis lets solution providers to understand more about trends in market and enables them to adapt strategies for growth and expansion. It provides a complete picture of top vendors and enables customers to narrow down their search and select the right vendor based on their requirements.



360Quadrants evaluated companies offering Hotel Management Software of which the top vendors were categorized and placed on a quadrant as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging companies.



Curate Proposals, CaterTrax, Total Party Planner, Caterease, and Oracle Hospitality have been identified as visionary leaders.



Bellboy, Cloudbeds, HOL PMS, and Millenia have been identified as innovators.



Maestro PMS, Wish, and Rhapsody have been identified as emerging companies.



Hotello PMS, Quore, RepUp Marketing Cloud have been recognized as dynamic differentiators.



Top Hotel Management Software vendors are rated by skilled researchers and analysts after doing high amount of research. This analysis is done based on product maturity and company maturity criterion. Product maturity is completely based on the product base offered by the vendor whereas, company maturity is based on the company growth , strategies, global presence and many such factors that are based on company's growth and expansion. More than 30 parameters are selected while analyzing Hotel Management Software that will be updated twice in a year. Based on weight assigned on every parameter ratings are done for shortlisted vendors. Based on these ratings, vendors are placed in respective quadrants.



