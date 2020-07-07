360quadrants Releases Quadrant on Top 10 Best Building Management Systems in 2020

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2020 -- Building Management System (BMS) are SaaS-based building management systems that trace and monitor structures' automated and electrical appliances including fire procedures, defense systems, lighting, energy systems, and air circulation. Management procedures for buildings comprise software and hardware. The implementation of these systems is due to the rising preference for eco-friendly, energy-efficient, and automated safety systems in buildings.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on the Building Management System to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants are generated post-analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Building Management Systems market. 360Quadrants also lists the top 10 best Building Management Systems.



360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyses the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.



CATEGORIZATION OF BUILDING MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS ON 360QUADRANTS

360Quadrants evaluated more than 30 companies in the Top Building Management Systems market out of which, 17 were categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

Johnson Controls, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, Ingersoll Rand, Siemens AG, and United Technologies have been identified as Visionary Leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategies.

Distech Controls, Grid Point, Lucid, and BuildingIQ has been identified as Innovators as they have focused product portfolios, but ordinary business strategies.

Allgovision, Bentley Systems, Crestron Electronics, and Efftronics have been identified as Emerging Companies as they have niche product offerings but generic business strategies.

Delta Controls, DHC software, and ELKO Group have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators as they are largely dependent on their competitive R&D activities



360 SCORING METHODOLOGY

Top companies in the Building Management Systems market will be rated using the following methodology -

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Building Management System market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.



