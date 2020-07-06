360quadrants Releases the Top Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Companies in 2020

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are a category of aircraft that do not need pilots in order to be flown. A UAV system includes aircraft components, sensor payloads, and a ground control station. UAVs can be controlled with the help of onboard electronic equipment or through the use of control equipment on the ground. UAVs are also known as drones and are often used in missions that are hazardous for manned aircraft. The growth in the use of military UAVs by defense forces around the world is one of the most important factors expected to trigger the growth of the global UAV market. Other factors include the growth in the usage of UAVs in different commercial applications, like monitoring, surveying & mapping, agriculture, aerial remote sensing, and product delivery.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on the Best Unmanned Aerial Vehicle to help customers make quicker and more informed buying decisions. The quadrant has General Atomics, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Boeing as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product maturity and company maturity). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Quadrant. 360Quadrants also lists the 10 best companies in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle space.



CATEGORIZATION OF UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLE VENDORS ON 360QUADRANTS



30+ companies offering Unmanned Aerial Vehicle were analyzed, of which the top 10 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

General Atomics, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Boeing have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy. These players operate in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market and offer several UAV products. This, when combined with their robust business strategies, allow them to achieve continuous growth in the market.

Airbus and DJI have been identified as Innovators. They have focused product portfolios and a strong potential to build effective business strategies for their growth to be at par with the Visionary Leaders in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market.



Thales and Aerovironment have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators. They have a robust portfolio of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and also provide dynamic products across a number of vertical markets. These vendors have constantly been growing in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market, and their market positions have improved through organic and inorganic undertakings.

Yuneec, Turkish Aerospace, and Textron have been identified as Emerging Companies. These companies have the potential to hold stronger positions in the market in the future or to be considered as leaders in other product segments; however, they are currently in the initial growth stages in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market.



360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendors for their requirements.



360QUADRANTS UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLE COMPANY EVALUATION METHODOLOGY



The top companies in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market will be rated using the following methodology:

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. Approximately 30+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.



ABOUT 360QUADRANTS



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $6.3 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.

