360quadrants Releases Top 10 Cloud Computing Software in 2020

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2020 -- Cloud computing is the practice of sharing a remote server network that is hosted on the Internet to store, process, and manage data, instead of a local server or personal computer. It specifically refers to a common storage space that network devices can use to access data simultaneously. Using cloud computing technology not only provides cost benefits but also makes applications accessible at any time and from any location to all devices on the network.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Cloud Computing Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants are generated post-analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Cloud Computing Software market. 360Quadrants also lists the top 10 best Cloud Computing Software.



360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant. 360Quadrants conducts in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.



Cloud Computing Software Quadrant Highlights



360Quadrants covers 10 companies evaluated in the Cloud Computing Software Market space, which will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



AWS, Microsoft, Google, and IBM have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence & business strategy.



Till now, 360Quadrants has not rated any vendor as an Innovator for this quadrant. Innovators have focused product portfolios and innovative business strategies with which they are able to set new trends in the market.



Virtustream, Rackspace, CenturyLink, Fujitsu, and NTT Communications have been identified as Emerging Companies, as they have niche product offerings and decent business strategies that help them in having consistent growth.



Alibaba and Oracle have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they are largely dependent on their competitive R&D activities.



360Quadrants Scoring Methodology



The top companies in the Cloud Computing Software Quadrant market will be rated using the following methodology:



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers 360Quadrants

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Cloud Computing Software Competitive Evaluation market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.



About 360Quadrants



