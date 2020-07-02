360quadrants Releases Top 20 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient(api) Companies

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- An active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is a drug or a combination of drugs used in finished pharmaceutical products (FPP) intended for the diagnosis, treatment, or prevention of diseases. API is the component of any drug that produces the intended effects. Some drugs, such as combination therapies, have multiple active ingredients to treat different symptoms or act in different ways. Production of APIs has conventionally been done by pharmaceutical companies in their home countries; however, in recent years, many companies have chosen to send manufacturing overseas with an aim to cut costs. This has caused major changes in how these drugs are regulated, with more stringent guidelines and inspections put into place.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has Pfizer, Roche, and Sanofi sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient company analysis Like product maturity and company maturity. Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market. 360Quadrants also lists the 20 best companies in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market space.



categorization of Active pharmaceutical ingredient (api) vendors on 360QUADRANTs



30+ companies offering Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients were analyzed, of which 20 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Novartis, AbbVie, GlaxoSmithKline, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Celgene, and Boehringer Ingelheim have been identified as Visionary Leaders,as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence &business strategy.



Teva, Allergen, Amgen, and Bristol-Myers Squibb have been identified as Innovators, as they have focused product portfolios but mediocre business strategies.



Novo Nordisk, Mylan, and Biogen Idec have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they have strong business strategies but weaker product offerings as compared to other market players. These companies are known to focus on specific product offerings, as opposed to having elaborate portfolios.



Takeda, Daiichi Sankyo, Shire, and Astellas have been identified as Emerging Companies, as they have niche product offerings but poor business strategies.



360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendors for their requirements.



360Quadrants company evaluation Methodology



The top Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Competitive evaluation performed using the following methodology:



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 30+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.



