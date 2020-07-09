360quadrants Releases Top 20 Industrial Robotics Vendors in 2020

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- Industrial Robotics Systems play an important role in manufacturing and industrial automation. With these systems, multiple tasks are handled by robots, leading to a minimized risk of error in manufacturing processes. Various types of robots are used in industries for process automation - articulated robots, SCARA robots, Cartesian robots, Parallel robots, and cylindrical robots are commonly used for automation. Industrial robotics systems are highly reliable and robust and can be easily customized based on tasks needing completion.



CATEGORIZATION OF INDUSTRIAL ROBOTICS VENDORS ON 360QUADRANTS

20 companies offering Best Industrial Robotics were analyzed and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Fanuc, ABB, Kuka, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, Universal Robots, Yaskawa, Denso, and Nachi-Fujikoshi have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence & business strategy.

Omron Adept, Seiko Epson, Stabuli, Precise Automation, and Siasun have been identified as Innovators, as they have focused product portfolios and innovative business strategies with which they are able to set new trends in the market.

CMA Robotics, ST Robotics, Techman Robot, and Franka Emika have been identified as Emerging Companies, as they have niche product offerings and decent business strategies that help them in having consistent growth.

Comau, Yamaha, b+m Surface Systems, Durr, IGM Rethink Robotics, and Delta Electronics have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they have innovative portfolios of solutions & services.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Industrial Robotics Quadrant comparisons between vendors.

360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendors for their requirements.



360QUADRANTS COMPANY EVALUATION METHODOLOGY

360quadrants the top Industrial Robotics Competitive Evaluation performed & rated using the following methodology:

1) A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2) A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3) Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Industrial Robotics market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

4) A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers

b) Industry Experts

c) 360Quadrants Analysts

d) Vendors (Competitors)

5) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6) After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.



