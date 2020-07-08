360quadrants Releases Top 20 Medical Alert System Vendors in 2020

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2020 -- The Medical Alert System is a device, which helps senior citizens get the required medical assistance in case of emergencies such as heart attack, breathing issues, sudden fall, or other cognitive issues. The medical alert systems market is continuously evolving as medical alert systems manufacturers have started emphasizing on offering high-quality and innovative products. The market is likely to witness substantial growth, owing to the increased demand for high-tech connected medical alert devices based on IoT- and AI-based technologies.



categorization of MEDICAL ALERT SYSTEMvendors on 360Quadrants



More than 40 companies offering Best Medical Alert System were evaluated, of which, 20 companies were categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



Koninklijke Philips, Connect America, Valued Relationships (VRI), Guardian Alarm, and Alertone Services have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.



QMedic, BayAlarm, Lifefone, MobileHelp, and Critical Signal Technologies have been identified as innovators as they have focused product portfolios, and an innovative business strategy which helps in setting new trends in the market.



Rescue Alert, Better Alert, LifeStation, Response Now, and Vangaurd Wireless have been identified as emerging companies as they have a niche product offering and a decent businessstrategy which helps them in growing consistently.



Medical Guardian LLC, ADT Corporation, GreatCall, Galaxy Medical Alert Systems, and Bluelinea have been recognized as dynamic differentiators as they have an innovative portfolio of solutions and services.



The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Top Medical Alert System comparison between vendors.



360Quadrants conducts in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyses the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.



360Quadrant Company Evaluation Methodology



Top Companies in the Medical Alert System will be rated using the following methodology -



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage, or sector footprint.

Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Medical Alert System These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.



About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $6.3 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Access Control Software, Cloud Computing Software, and Machine Vision Solutions.