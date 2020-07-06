360quadrants Releases Top 20 Surface Disinfectant Companies in 2020

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- Surface Disinfectants are used to prevent microbial cross-contamination and transmission of microbial infections through surfaces in hospitals, pathology labs, and other patient-related areas. They are also used in research laboratories and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies where human cells are handled and preserved for the purpose of research &development. These surface disinfectants are used to clean walls/floors, and other surfaces in hospitals and are also used in the disinfection of medical devices and instruments.



360Quadrants has released a quadrant on the Best Surface Disinfectant. The quadrant has Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product maturity and company maturity). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Surface Disinfectant Quadrant. 360Quadrants also list the 20 best companies in the Surface Disinfectant Market space.



SURFACE DISINFECTANT 360QUADRANTS CATEGORIZATION



30+ companies offering Surface Disinfectant Market were analyzed,out of which top 20 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

3M Company, Cantel Medical Corporation, Procter &Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., The Clorox Company, Ecolab, and Diversey Inc. have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategies.

Innovators are vendors that have demonstrated substantial product innovations as compared to their competitors. They have strong product portfolios; however, they do not have strong business strategies for their overall businesses. Steris Corporation, Whiteley Corporation, Cetylite Industries, Inc., Metrex Research Corporation, Contec Inc., and PDI Healthcare have been identified as innovators.

Players considered as dynamic differentiators are established vendors with very strong business strategies. However, they provide limited offerings and are less innovative. They focus on a specific type related to the product. The dynamic differentiators of this market are GOJO Industries, HARTMANN Group, Microgen Inc., Tristel Solutions Ltd., and Johnson & Johnson.

CarrollCLEAN, Pal International LTD., BHC, Inc., Micro- Scientific, Central Solutions, Inc., PURE Bioscience, Inc., and Biotrol. These companies have been identified as emerging companies as they have niche product offeringsand business strategies which help them in growing consistently.

360QUADRANTS COMPANY EVALUATION METHODOLOGY



The top companies with Surface Disinfectant Competitor Analysis will be rated using the following methodology:

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. Approximately 30+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Surface Disinfectant Competitive evaluation. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.



