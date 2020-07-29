360quadrants Releases Top 25 Vendors Offering Video Surveillance Systems in 2020

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- Video surveillance systems include cameras and monitoring systems. These systems add high-level security with their strategic arrangements or installations across locations. These systems have the ability to generate alerts, and transmit or store footage. Video surveillance systems are of two types—analog surveillance system and IP surveillance system.



CATEGORIZATION OF VIDEO SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS VENDORS ON 360QUADRANTS

25 companies offering Best Video Surveillance Systems were analyzed and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Hikvision, Dahua, Axis Communications, Bosch Security and Safety Systems, and Hanwha Techwin have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.



Eagle Eye Networks, Arlo Technologies, and Google Nest have been identified as innovators. They have focused product portfolios, and an innovative business strategy that helps them to set new trends in the market.



Qognify, Agent Video Intelligence, and iCetana have been identified as emerging companies as they have a niche product offering and a decent business strategy that helps them in growing consistently in the market.

FLIR Systems, Panasonic, Pelco, VIVOTEK, and NEC have been recognized as dynamic differentiators as they have an innovative portfolio of solutions and services.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Video Surveillance System comparison between vendors.

360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyses the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.



360 QUADRANT COMPANY EVALUATION METHODOLOGY

Top Companies in Video Surveillance Systems will be rated using the following methodology -

1) A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2) A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3) Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Top Video surveillance systems market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.

4) A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers

b) Industry Experts

c) 360Quadrants Analysts

d) Vendors (Competitors)

5) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6) After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.



ABOUT 360QUADRANTS

