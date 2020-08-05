360quadrants Releases Top Companies Providing Lighting Control Systems

Northbrook,, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- Lighting control system are designed to provide energy-efficient illumination. These solutions are network-managed and utilize various forms of wired and wireless protocols for networking infrastructure. Based on its role, a lighting control device works with the assistance of a number of sensors, gateways, relays, controlled LED drivers and ballasts, and numerous other light switches. A lighting control device consists of automatic controls which, depending on factors such as occupancy and daylight, may change the lighting. Lighting control devices turn on &off or dim lights depending on period, occupancy, incidents, and warnings, with manual override available. A lighting control device monitors light switches or other lighting control devices via the home's electrical grid—either through a control cable, a wireless connection, or multiplexing the signals.

360Quadrants has released a quadrant on best Lighting Control System to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in Lighting Control System. 360Quadrants also lists the 25 best companies in the Lighting Control System markets.

360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendors for their requirements.

LIGHTING CONTROL SYSTEM QUADRANT HIGHLIGHTS



360Quadrants covers 25 companies in the Lighting Control System space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

Signify (Philips Lighting), Legrand S.A., Eaton Corporation PLC, General Electric, and OSRAM Licht have been identified as Visionary Leaders,as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.

RAB Lighting, LightwaveRF PLC, Synapse Wireless, Inc., Panasonic, and Adesto Technologies (Echelon Corporation)have been identified as Innovators,as they have focused product portfolios but mediocre business strategies.

Enlighted (Siemens), LSI Industries, Inc., Futronix Ltd, Helvar, Rako Controls, and NexLighthave been identified as Emerging Companies,as they have niche product offerings but poor business strategies.

Lutron Electronics, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Acuity Brands, Ideal Industries, Inc., Honeywell International, Hubbell Incorporated, Dialight PLC, Zumtobel Group, and Schneider Electrichave been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators,as they are largely dependent on their competitive R&D activities.



360QUADRANTS SCORING METHODOLOGY



The Top Lighting Control System market will be rated using the following methodology:

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Lighting Control System market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

ABOUT 360QUADRANTS



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 6.3 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.