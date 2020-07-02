360quadrants Releases Top E-Bike Manufacturers in 2020

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- E-bikes or Electric Bikes are powered by electric motors and batteries. Pedal assist is one of the key features of e-bikes, using which, riders can get an efficiency boost while pedaling. Apart from pedal assist, throttle is another feature—this engages the motor in an e-bike. The operation of electric bikes mainly depends on an electric motor, battery, and drive train. The maintenance and servicing of e-bikes are similar to those of regular bikes, which makes it more viable to customers. The major factor driving the e-bike market is an increase in demand for pollution-free transportation.



E-BIKE 360Quadrants Categorization



Nine companies offering Best E-Bikes were analyzed and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



Accell Group NV, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycles, and Yadea Group Holding Ltd. have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.



Yamaha Motor Corporation, Trek, and Pedego Electric Bikes have been identified as Innovators, as they have focused product portfolios but mediocre business strategies.



Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd. has been identified as an Emerging Company, as it has niche product offerings but poor business strategies.



Merida Industry Co. Ltd has been recognized as a Dynamic Differentiator, as it has an innovative portfolio of solutions and services.



The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular E-Bike Competitive evaluation between vendors.



360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendors for their requirements.



360Quadrants Company Evaluation Methodology



The top companies in the E-Bike market will be rated using the following methodology:



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the E-Bike Competitor Analysis. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.



