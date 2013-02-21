The Race Is On! Women Pilots - Register NOW to Race in the 37th Annual Air Race Classic

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Entries for the 2013 Air Race Classic immediately started arriving at noon on January 2nd, when entries for this year's race were opened. Over the past month, two-thirds of the available racer slots were claimed. Entries will be accepted until April 1st, but the opportunity may not last that long, if all 55 race team slots are filled before then. Excitement is building early for this 2,400+ statute mile daytime VFR race from Pasco, Washington to Fayetteville, Arkansas. Challenge yourself to fly this year’s route in four days (June 18-21).



From the start in Washington, racers will fly timing lines at the en route stops in Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, and Oklahoma, and race teams will celebrate their accomplishments at the terminus in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Check-in, aircraft inspections, and racer briefings will occur June 14-17 in Pasco. Within the constraints of daytime VFR rules, race crews will face challenging decisions and conditions to complete the "perfect cross-country" as they seek the best winds and weather in their quest for Top Ten gold and leg prizes. Post-race activities will run from June 21 to 23, including “melt-down” party, debriefings, and the awards banquet. Youth aviation events are also planned for both the start and terminus weekends.



Prior to arrival at the start, pilots will complete controlled handicapping flights of their stock aircraft at full power. Crews will then fly against their own handicap speed, trying to best their own top speed as they fly from stop to stop. Each crew must include a pilot and copilot and may include additional team members, all women. The pilot or copilot must have 500 hours PIC or a current instrument rating, and both must hold a current medical and at least a private pilot certificate. Thorough knowledge of the rules and route are critical to successful, safe completion of the race. Full details of the rules are made available in the race packet.



About Air Race Classic

The Air Race Classic is now the longest running all women pilots transcontinental air race. Racers continue the long-time legacy of women's air racing that began back in 1929 when 20 courageous women flew from Santa Monica, California to Cleveland, Ohio. In the early days of flying, women were not allowed to fly in any men’s air races, and so they decided to organize their own. The Women’s Air Derby evolved into the All Women Transcontinental Air Race (AWTAR) and has been commonly referred to as the Powder Puff Derby. Today, racers take part in the Air Race Classic and share aviation with communities across the U.S., and the host stops enthusiastically welcome the racers into their cities and towns.



Additional information about this exciting event, including links for ordering racer registration kits and the latest racer listing, can be found at the Air Race Classic web site - http://www.airraceclassic.org/. For general information and questions, contact info@airraceclassic.org.