38,000 Tech Firms Incorporated in 2021 Promising Enterprise Solutions Job Growth

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2022 -- UK tech firms are being incorporated at an increasingly fast rate, with 38,000 established in 2021. This is a 62% increase on the year before, which bodes well for enterprise solutions jobs over the coming year. London remains a central hub for all things tech and the highest number of incorporations was in the Capital last year. However, regional growth has also been strong and the West Midlands has been performing especially well with an increase of 61% incorporations over the past 12 months. The North East is not far behind with 59% more incorporations and Northern Ireland has seen a 44% rise. This unprecedented level of tech company incorporations shows just how much of a hub the UK has become for innovators in this field. This is partly due to the impact of the pandemic, during which many more businesses were forced to embrace technology more extensively, and also the development of infrastructure and systems in recent years.



The number of tech firms being incorporated across the UK means that the next few years is going to be a time of high activity for areas such as enterprise solutions jobs. Firms like Glocomms, which offer specialist support in tech recruitment fields like enterprise solutions jobs, provide resources and insight that can help organisations to make key hires when it comes to business-critical talent. The firm also has access to a vital database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that it has built up over the years. As well as enterprise solutions jobs, Glocomms is able to offer hiring support over many different connected areas, including cloud & infrastructure roles and development & engineering jobs. The team has become a go-to for firms seeking to find the best people and, thanks to a strong network of contacts with hiring managers nationwide, a key partner for talented people focused on taking that career-defining next step. The versatile team uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to ensure options can be created for every hiring need.



Glocomms has extensive UK reach when it comes to enterprise solutions jobs, including major hubs such as London, Birmingham and Manchester. The British team is also part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000, which provides vital international reach. Glocomms is part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. Being a leading specialist in tech recruitment has meant Glocomms has been busy in recent years and the firm has invested consistently in the internal team to ensure standards remain exceptionally high. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Despite the challenges of recent years - and the pressure many businesses now face to recruit in times of skills shortages - Glocomms is able to deliver flexible, expert support backed by extensive resources. As well as enterprise solutions jobs there are many different roles available via the firm today including Data Scientist, Senior Software Engineer and Pre-sales Engineer.



The team at Glocomms said," A shortage of talent in data means it's never been more important for hiring managers and HR to understand how to attract, and just as importantly, retain their talent. Compensation, counter offers, working from home policies and extensive benefits package all need to be part of a hiring manager's strategy to attract talent in 2022.



Competition for sales tech talent has never been tougher, therefore clients need to be wise in understanding who they are competing with. It's also about staying up-to-date with the latest movers and shakers, and trends. With new tech products always coming to market, we are seeing growth in these hot areas, and talent sometimes make moves into there as opposed to a more traditional business. Clients need to realize they too need embrace and adapt to change."



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.