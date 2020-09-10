38.3% Revenue Explosion Expected in SLAM Technology Market in Between 2020-2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, "SLAM Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 38.3% from 2020 to 2030 and attain a valuation of $3,775.3 million by 2030. The main factors propelling the advancement of the market are the increasing utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), development of autonomous cars, and the ballooning number of AR (augmented reality) applications across the world.



The AR/VR category under the application segmentation of the SLAM technology market is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2020—2030. This is predominantly credited to the mushrooming utilization of the AR/VR systems in many industries. The SLAM technology is integrated in AR/VR systems for a plethora of purposes such as location recognition, graphics, display, interaction, and location tracking.



Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) SLAM technology market is predicted to exhibit the most lucrative growth in the forthcoming years. The key factors fuelling the progress of the market in this region are the increasing spending in information technology (IT) sector, improving manufacturing infrastructure and growing manufacturing sector, especially in India and China, rapid economic growth, and increasing utilization of drones in the manufacturing and automotive industries in the region.



The players in the market are increasingly focussing on developing and launching new products for gaining foothold in the market. For example:



* Apple Inc. developed a SLAM-based augmented reality platform for iOS called ARKit3 in June 2019, that supports the new generation of AR applications using Scene Geometry for improved object occlusion and scene understanding.



* Clearpath Robotics Inc. developed an autonomous robot for indoor research called Dingo in November 2019. This robot is available in two drive configurations namely omnidirectional and differential, which make these robots suitable for use in a plethora of indoor applications such as mobile manipulation, mapping, and autonomous navigation.



A few of the leading market players are Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Apple Inc., NavVis GmbH, Facebook Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., SMP Robotics Systems Corp., Amazon Robotics LLC, Omron Corporation, GESTALT Robotics GmbH, Teradyne Inc., Fetch Robotics Inc., Rethink Robotics GmbH, Parrot Drones SAS, Aethon Inc., Magic Leap Inc., MAXST Co. Ltd., GeoSLAM Ltd., and Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Limited.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Offering

* Two-Dimensional (2D)

* Three-Dimensional (3D)



Based on Type

* Extended Kalman Filter (EKF)

* Fast

* Graph-Based



Based on Application

* Robotics

* Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

* Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR)

* Autonomous Vehicle



Based on End User

* Commercial

* Military

* Agriculture & Forestry

* Mining

* Automotive

* Manufacturing & Logistics

* Household Appliance



