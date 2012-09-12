39Th Annual Conference Benefits S.T.E.M. Students Nationwide

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- The Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC will be the setting for the 39th Annual Conference of the more than 4,000 member organization, dedicated to developing and promoting students and professionals in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).



During the conference, NOBCChE will host a FREE Science Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 11am - 2pm, a competition for grades 6-12. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place trophies are awarded at each level and winners will be honored at the Awards Luncheon, held on Friday, September, 28, 2012.



S.T.E.M. Program featured in Black Enterprise Magazine

As stated by Black Enterprise Magazine’s Marcia T. Wade, “featuring NOBCChE’s STEM Program [in the September, 2012 issue of Black Enterprise Magazine] was a “no-brainer”!” NOBCChE’s S.T.E.M. Program is listed among some of the best STEM programs for young scientists around the world. Look for the article, "How to Raise a Scientist: What teachers, parents and schools can do to increase African American participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math".



Employment in Science takes Center Stage

September conference Job Fair: Companies choosing to sponsor the event, will participate in the NOBCChE job fair. More than 1,000 qualified candidates will have the opportunity to connect with potential employers. Likewise, participating companies will have the opportunity to recruit tomorrow's top engineers, scientists, innovators and leaders. It will be an exciting event, but it is only the beginning of this effort being made by NOBCChE.



Area Dignitaries Invited to Conference Opening Luncheon

Dignitaries within the Washington, DC area and areas nearby, have received invitations to participate in the Opening Luncheon and to meet with NOBCChE President Dr. McCrary to discuss possible collaborative efforts with NOBCChE to assist them in future projects



Dr. McCrary, a man great distinction, is credited with having organized the world’s first conference on electronic books in October 1998, and subsequent conferences in 1999 and 2000, taking part in the development of a prototype of the electronic book reader and a low-cost Braille reader for electronic books which received a 2001 R&D 100 Award. Recently, Dr. McCrary has been instrumental in the creation and development of the NOBCChE "Rising Star Awards" Program and was recently inducted into the Career Communications Group, Inc. Hall Of Fame.



For more information on NOBCChE, visit http://nobcche.org