3CX to Be Listed as a Top Player in the Video Conferencing Software Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- 3CX will be listed as a top player in the Video Conferencing Software market on 360Quadrants. 3CX is a business leader in VoIP and Unified Communications (UC) technology. 3CX Video conferencing platform offers outstanding business broadcasting experiences with its WebRTC technology. WebRTC technology provides an uninterrupted video conferencing solution without any inconvenience of downloading the applications or plugins.



Recently, 3CX has expanded its lifeline with Free Video Conferencing Solution for the next 3 months in order to add more participants at no extra cost. The free video conferencing offer provides the capabilities of all editions in order to deal in an emergency remote working solution. The larger number of web conferencing capacity will now be able to provide increased numbers of meetings to its users. 3CX pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform,is working on releasing a quadrant video Conferencing Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 28 companies in the Video Conferencing Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Along with the listing of 3CX Video Conferencing Software 360Quadrants has worked on listing Microsoft Corp, Zoom Video Communications, Skype, Google, Logmein Inc and Dialpad among others as the top vendors in the Video Conferencing Software. The platform will also provide the most granular Video Conferencing Software comparisons between vendors.



Video Conferencing Software is an online communication tool that enables users to hold audio meetings, webinars, video meetings, and other forms of remote collaboration sessions. These solutions include chat, recording, and screen sharing features and are used for long-distance communication and enhanced collaboration.In an organization, employees at every level can make use of video conferencing software in order to host or participate in digital meetings with colleagues, customers, or other stakeholders regardless of where the attendees are located physically.



360 Scoring Methodology



Top Companies in Video Conferencing Software will be rated using the following methodology -



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Video Conferencing Software These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

