New Computer Technology research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- 3D & 4D Technology Market by 3D Product Type (IC, Printer, Gaming, Cinema Screen, CAD, Navigation, Animation, Camera, Medical Imaging (3D & 4D), HMD, Smart-Phone, TV, Projectors), Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis to 2013 - 2020
The 3D and 4D technologies are now widespread across a range of display, imaging, and entertainment platforms. These provide users with a whole new level of experience, immersion, interaction, and realism and, thus, the 3D and 4D technologies have become a mainstream element of cinema, television, internet, video games, and mobile phones.
A major breakthrough in terms of developing these technologies and propagating awareness of their potential took place after the 3D and 4D technologies were being widely accepted in the entertainment industry. In the last few years, glassless new 3D TV channels have been introduced with effects achieved via multiple projectors behind the screen, combined with a lens array creating parallax effects from any direction. The FIFA World Cup was the first mass event screened in 3D. The compatibility of 3D and 4D technologies has been gradually incorporated into a variety of consumer products ranging from Blu-ray recorders, gaming consoles, personal computers, and 3D printers. 3D technology has become widespread in homes in the developed countries making way for the 4D technology.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The "3D and 4D Technology Market - Forecast and Analysis (2013-2020)" report captures the market insights in terms of the market size and forecast for the period of 2013-2020. The report is segmented by product type, application, and geography. The geographical segments of the report cover the four major regions, namely the Americas, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW). This report also details the market on the basis of the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, impact analysis; and includes the profiles of the major players in the 3D and 4D technology markets.
The major players in the 3D and 4D Technology markets includes 3D Systems (U.S.), Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.), Barco (Belgium), Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), DreamWorks Animation Skg, Inc. (U.S.), LG Electronics (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), and Stratasys (U.S.).
Key Take-Away:
- The 3D technology market scenario and insights of the 4D technology
- Key driving factors, inhibitors, and opportunities impacting the 3D and 4D technology markets
- Porter's analysis in detail along with the value chain of the 3D and 4D technology markets
- Burning issues and opportunities for the market product types, and application areas
- 3D and 4D technology market segmentation by product type, and application statistics with detailed classification splits by revenue
Companies Mentioned in this Report: 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION, DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC., LG ELECTRONICS INC., BARCO N.V., SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., AUTODESK, INC., STRATASYS, INC., PANASONIC CORPORATION, SONY CORPORATION, DREAMWORKS ANIMATION SKG, INC.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- 3D Sensor Market - Analysis & Forecast to 2014 - 2020
- 3D Printing Market by Technology (SLA, SLS, EBM, FDM, EBM, LOM, 3DP), Materials (Polymers, Metal), Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer, Healthcare, Government & Defense) & Geography (Americas, Europe, APAC & ROW) (2013 - 2020)
- 3D Imaging Market [3D Modeling; 3D Scanning; 3D rendering; Layout and Animation; Image Reconstruction]: Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Printed Electronics Market - Analysis and Forecast to 2013 - 2020
- Level Sensors Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2013 - 2020
- Electronic Toll Collection System Market - Analysis & Forecast to 2013 - 2020
- 3D Scanning Market - By Devices (Optical, Laser, Structured Light), Range (Short , Medium, Large), Solutions (Portable, PCMM), Services (Reverse Engineering, Quality Inspection, Rapid Prototyping) - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Next Generation Biometric Market - Forecasts & Analysis 2014 - 2020
- Sapphire Technology Market - Analysis & Forecast to 2013 - 2020
- Flexible Display Market - Forecast & Analysis to 2013 - 2020