Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- The Global 3D Bioprinting Market is poised to gain a valuation of USD 2,687.8 Million by 2027, registering a remarkable CAGR of 20.7% throughout the projected timespan, according to the latest study by Emergen Research. The market expansion can be accredited to the technological advancements in the 3D bioprinters and bioprinting technology and the soaring financial support from the private and public organization to augment the bioprinting research activities. The expanding scope of regenerative medicines and stem cell therapy research is boosting the demand for the industry.



Major Key Players are: Allevi Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., CELLINK, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., EnvisionTEC GmbH, TeVido BioDevices, Poietis, Digilab, Inc., and Nano3D Biosciences, Inc, among others.



Request for the Sample Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/133



The ongoing pandemic has massively disrupted the global supply chains and availability of raw materials, and the overall healthcare industry. Amidst the pandemic, several 3D printing companies took charge to supply the healthcare fraternity with emergency medical supplies such as PPE kits, ventilators, and COVID-19 testing kits to offer support to the frontline healthcare workers. With the soaring spread of COVID-19 infection and the increased need for vaccines, the biomedical field's research and development soared to new heights. This propelled the application of 3D bioprinting technology by numerous biopharmaceutical companies, thereby augmenting the industry's expansion.



Key Highlights from the Report:



Inkjet-based printing is forecasted to occupy a sizeable market share due to the accelerating adoption of inkjet-based printing in the healthcare industry.



The living cells commanded the market growth in 2019 in terms of revenue with a share of nearly 46.2% and is anticipated to lead in the projected timeframe. This can be attributed to the surging investment and funding from public and private organizations to augment the research in the field of bioprinting technology.



The increasing demand for stem cell research and regenerative medicine has boosted the research application segment's growth. The augmenting need for innovative and efficient stem cell therapies is forecasted to drive the segment's demand further.



North America commanded the market in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for a share of 48.1% due to the presence of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure and growing government initiatives to further the scope of the healthcare sector.



The Asia Pacific is predicted to register a tremendous growth rate during the projected timeframe attributable to the augmenting requirement of organ transplants, cosmetic enhancements, and scarcity of organ donors. Moreover, the rising investment from government to augment the scope of research and development activities for a viable vaccine due to rising caseload of the COVID-19 infection across the region are foreseen to accelerate the demand for 3D bioprinting.



Key players in the 3D bioprinting market include TeVido BioDevices, Allevi Inc., CELLINK, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., EnvisionTEC GmbH, Nano3D Biosciences, Inc, Poietis, Digilab, Inc., and Organovo Holdings, Inc., among others.



For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D Bioprinting Market based on technology, material, application, and region:



Request for the customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization-form/133



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Magnetic Levitation

Syringe-based

Inkjet-based

Laser-based

Others



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hydrogels

Extracellular Matrices

Living Cells

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Research Application (Regenerative Medicine, 3D Cell Culture, Drug research)

Clinical Application (Blood Vessels, Skin)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Rest of MEA



Make An Enquiry: https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry-form/133

Browse the Latest Market Research Reports with Emergen Research:



Activated Carbon Market Size Worth USD 14.07 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% | Emergen Research



Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market To Be Worth USD 29.32 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Neurostimulation Devices Market To Reach USD 13.70 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 12.6% | Emergen Research



Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market to Reach USD 18.28 Billion By 2027 | Emergen Research



Sodium Dichromate Market To Be Worth USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027| Emergen Research



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-3d-bioprinting-market