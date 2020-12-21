3D CAD Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systems

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Latest Research Study on 3D CAD Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.3D CAD Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the 3D CAD. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Autodesk Inc. (United States), Bentley Systems Inc. (United States), Dassault Systèmes (France), Gehry Technologies Inc. (United States), Ptc Inc (United States), Gstarsoft Co. Ltd. (China), 3D Systems Corp. (United States), Aveva Group Plc (United Kingdom), Hexagon (Sweden) and Ironcad Llc (United States).

3D CAD is the use of computer software to design and document a product's 3D design process. This technology assists engineers and architects in producing large & complicated designs. It gives a detailed description of any component in a graphical format and assists in engineering. Computer-aided design (CAD) is used to accomplish preliminary design plus layouts, design details and calculations, creating 3-D models, creating and releasing drawings, as well as interfacing with analysis, manufacturing, marketing, and end-user personnel. As manufacturers have rapidly shifted from 2D into 3D CAD in today's digital world, designers have surged the use of it to enhance designs and improve communication.

Application (Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Healthcare, Arts), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), Modelling (Solid Modelling, Surface Modelling, Wire Frame Modelling)

Market Drivers

- Shift From 2D CAD To 3D CAD

- Use Of 3D CAD In Packaging Machinery

- Latest Technological Advancements



Market Trend

- The Internet of Things Demands Design for Connectivity

- Simulation and Generative Design Improvements Benefit Designers

- Reality Capture and Augmented Reality Provide New Perspectives



Restraints

- Availability Of Free And Open-Source CAD Software

- High Cost Of 3D CAD



Opportunities

- Demand For Mobile Access To 3D CAD

- Cloud-Based CAD Service

- Need For Advanced Real-Time Rendering

- Increasing Use Of 3D Modeling



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the 3D CAD Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



