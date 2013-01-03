3D CAD Software Market in the APAC Region 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the 3D CAD Software market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 13.62 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce product development time and cost. The 3D CAD Software market in the APAC region has also been witnessing the availability of cloud-based 3D CAD software. However, the easy availability of pirated software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



3D CAD Software market in the APAC region, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the APAC region. It also covers the 3D CAD Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include: Autodesk Inc, Dassault Systemes SA, Siemens PLM Software Inc., and Parametric Technology Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Bentley Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, Nemetschek AG, and Aveva Group plc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91888/3d-cad-software-market-in-the-apac-region-2011-2015.html