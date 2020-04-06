3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market 2019 & Forecast to 2026 with Top Key Players Like Abbott, Lepu Medical, Medtronic Etc

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- The Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market is growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2017 to 2026. Factors such as increase of the aging population leads to the chronic heart disorders which will result in the demand for the 3D cardiac mapping system are fueling the market growth. However, huge investment cost of services and lack of awareness about advanced cardiac mapping technologies acts as hindrance for the growth of the market.



Top Emerging Market players includes are:



St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Inc, Biosense Webster, Inc., Kardium, Inc, Abbott, Lepu Medical, Medtronic, Catheter Robotics, Inc, and EP Solutions SA.



Cardiac mapping is a technique in which the information from cardiac electro grams is gathered and displayed. Cardiac mapping is used to diagnose the heart rhythms especially in case of arrhythmia. The cardiac mapping procedure is usually done by inserting catheter into the heart chamber percutaneously and recording the electro grams sequentially, this is done in order to correlate the electro grams with cardiac anatomy. The new 3D cardiac mapping systems create the three dimensional model of any chamber of heart and can track exact location of the catheter. This allows movement of the catheters without using X-ray. They are designed to improve the resolution and gain prompt cardiac activation maps.



Amongst end user, hospitals segment has significant market share during the forecast period. Due to the rise in investment by public and private players in multispecialty hospitals with an aim to improve health care infrastructure. By geography, Asia Pacific region has emerged as the propelling market share due to large population pool, increased prevalence of cardiac diseases, and rapid improvement in healthcare services with the saturation in the developed markets.



Table of content –



3 Market Trend Analysis



3.1 Introduction



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Restraints



3.4 Opportunities



3.5 Threats



3.6 Technology Analysis



3.7 End User Analysis



3.8 Emerging Markets



3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers



4.2 Bargaining power of buyers



4.3 Threat of substitutes



4.4 Threat of new entrants



4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market, By Technology



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Basket Catheter mapping



5.3 Real-time positional management (Cardiac Pathways) EP system



5.4 Electroanatomical mapping



6 Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market, By End User



6.1 Introduction



6.2 Diagnostic Centers



6.3 Hospitals



6.4 Clinics



