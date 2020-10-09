3D Cell Culture Market Analysis and Global Research Report 2020 - InSphero AG, Lonza AG, Merck KGaA

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- The report provides a detailed assessment of the 'Global 3D Cell Culture Market'. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for 3D Cell Culture investments from 2020 to 2025.



"The Global 3D Cell Culture Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.71% during the forecast period."



Global 3D Cell Culture includes Market Analysis Report Top Companies: BiomimX S.r.l., CN Bio Innovations, Hurel Corporation, InSphero AG, Lonza AG, Merck KGaA, MIMETAS BV, Nortis Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific have their own company profiles, growth phases, and market development opportunities. This report provides the latest industry details related to industry events, import/export scenarios, and market share.



Industry News:



Lonza has announced that it has agreed with TAP Biosystems, part of the Stedim Biotech Group, to appropriate the organization's RAFT™ (Real Architecture For 3D Tissue) 3D Cell Culture System. The RAFT™ System utilizes a licensed safeguard innovation to make cell layers in high-thickness collagen that emulate the in vivo climate. This system empowers specialists to produce all the more naturally important information from their cell culture considers.



Global 3D Cell Culture Market Split by Product Type and Applications:



This report segments the global 3D Cell Culture Market on the basis of Types are:



Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Cultures

Hydrogels/ECM Analogs

Others



On the basis of Application, the Global 3D Cell Culture Market is segmented into:



Drug Discovery

Tissue Engineering

Clinical Applications

Other



Key Market Trends



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Drug Discovery, Tissue Engineering, Clinical Applications, and Other Applications. Conventionally, drug discovery has been carried out using animal models. Consequently, drug discovery has become a process that was time-resource intensive. Additionally, animal testing is subject to ethical controversies. Hence, the rising demand for alternative methods for drug testing and drug discovery processes has gained momentum.



A specific application of 3D cell culture in drug discovery is organ-on-chips. These systems are being extensively employed by cancer therapeutic manufacturers for improving the benefit-risk balance by targeting precisely a particular cell type, a defined biomechanism, or a precise receptor. The current up-trend in cancer therapeutics research is likely to further spur the application of 3D cell cultures in drug discovery. Over the forecast period, many novel cancer therapeutics are expected to receive market approval, which is likely to, in turn, drive the growth of the 3D cell culture market.



Regional Analysis for 3D Cell Culture Market:



North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)



The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



