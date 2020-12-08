New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- The Global 3D Cell Culture Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from USD 938.9 million in 2019 to USD 2.06 billion in 2027. The growth is mainly contributed by the government and non-government investments for cancer research & development, coupled with large scale end users for stem cell research. The growing popularity of regenerative medicine, increasing patients for oncological diseases, as well as the demand for 3D cell culture in the pharmaceutical industry, are some of the factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for organ transplantation will also have a positive impact on the growth of the market.



This is the most recent report covering the current economic situation extensively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health emergency has resulted in unprecedented changes in the global economy, as well as this particular business sphere. The current scenario of this ever-evolving business vertical has been clearly depicted in the report, with a broad evaluation of the present and future effects of the pandemic. The latest report further delivers a deep understanding of the key aspects of the 3D Cell Culture market, for instance, import and export dynamics, production and consumption rates, sales channels and networks, and consumer bases across the major regions of the market.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Advanced Biomatrix, 3D Biotek, corning Incorporated, Becton and Dickinson Company (BD), Thermo Fisher scientific Inc., Global cell solutions Inc., Nanofiber solutions, VWR Corporation, Synthecon incorporated, Lonza Group Ltd., and Tecan Trading AG., among others.



Competitive Outlook:



The latest research report is inclusive of a precise summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global 3D Cell Culture market. It systematically lists the company profiles of the leading market players. This section of the report studies the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market rivals for business expansion. Additionally, this section of the report highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have been assessed using effective analytical tools like SWOT analysis.



Furthermore, the report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Scaffold-based



Hydrogels

Polymeric scaffolds

Micropatterned Surface Microplates

Scaffold-free



Hanging drop microplates

Spheroid microplates containing Ultra-Low Attachment (ULA) coating

Microfluidic 3D cell culture

Magnetic levitations & 3D bioprinting

3D Bioreactors



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Cancer

Tissue engineering & Immunohistochemistry

Drug development

Stem cell research

Others



End users Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries

Research laboratories and institutes

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Others



The extensive analysis of the key geographical regions include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Global 3D Cell Culture Market Report Highlights:



Production Analysis: The report entails a comprehensive production analysis of the global 3D Cell Culture market, with respect to the key regional segments, product types, and application gamut. Moreover, the price analysis of the leading companies involved in this sector is also covered in the report.



Supply and Value Chain Analysis: The global 3D Cell Culture market report offers a detailed examination of the global supply and value chains, which have been drastically affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Sales & Revenue Analysis: The report involves an in-depth study of the sales volume and revenue estimations of the market, with respect to the key regional segments.



Competitor Landscape: This section of the report is focused on the inspection of the emerging and dominant players of the global market, along with a summary of their company profiles, product portfolios, production capacities, and price, cost, and revenue analyses.



The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the global 3D Cell Culture market that is spread across the major regions of the country. These leading regions of the market include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The market is further segmented on the basis of product type, application spectrum, geography, and competitive landscape. The report offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It thus intends to endow the readers with a holistic perception of the relevant features of the 3D Cell Culture industry to help them capitalize on future growth prospects.



The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



