Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The report focuses on the historical and present market growth Globally as well as at a regional level. Global research on Global 3D Cell Culture Industry presents a detailed market overview considering segmentations based on types, application and regions. The report also sheds light on the market dynamics like market concentration and maturity study which point towards the potential business opportunities for the key players. For strategic decision making the market sizing and growth rate from 2020-2026 are also provided



The 3D cell culture market is witnessing a stable growth due to the factors, like use of 3D cell culture models as alternative tools for in vivo testing, development of automated large-scale cell culture systems, and rising need for organ transplantation. The 2D monolayer cell cultures were employed in cell-based screening and were considered as an effective means to discover new drug candidates. However, 2D cell cultures have limitations, like the loss of tissue-specific architecture, mechanical and biochemical cues, and cell-to-cell and cell-to-matrix interactions, thereby making them relatively poor models to predict drug responses for certain diseases. The 3D cell culture and co-culture models are advantageous, in that they not only enable drug safety and efficacy assessment in a more in vivo like context than traditional 2D cell cultures, but they also eliminate the species differences that pose limitations in the interpretation of the preclinical outcomes, by allowing drug testing directly in human systems. A 3D cell culture is preferred to 2D cell culture, since it allows cells to grow in all directions in vitro, similar to how they would in vivo. Due to advantages of 3D cell culture over alternative tools, the adoption has benefited the researchers and drug developers. Hence, owing to these factors, the market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period.



Inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950471/3d-cell-culture-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21



The prominent players in the Global 3D Cell Culture market are:



BiomimX S.r.l., CN Bio Innovations, Corning Incorporated, Hurel Corporation, InSphero AG, Lonza AG, Merck KGaA, MIMETAS BV, Nortis Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America



Global 3D Cell Culture Market Overview



Drug Discovery Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Drug Discovery, Tissue Engineering, Clinical Applications, and Other Applications. Conventionally, drug discovery has been carried out using animal models. However, with the explosion of drug molecules synthesized/discovered in the past two decades, there has been a growth in high-throughput screening. Consequently, drug discovery has become a process that was time-resource intensive. Additionally, animal testing is subject to ethical controversies. Hence, the rising demand for alternative methods for drug testing and drug discovery processes has gained momentum.



A specific application of 3D cell culture in drug discovery is organ-on-chips. These systems are being extensively employed by cancer therapeutic manufacturers for improving the benefit-risk balance by targeting precisely a particular cell type, a defined biomechanism, or a precise receptor. The current up-trend in cancer therapeutics research is likely to further spur the application of 3D cell cultures in drug discovery. Over the forecast period, many novel cancer therapeutics are expected to receive market approval, which are likely to, in turn, drive the growth of the 3D cell culture market.



North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance



North America dominated the overall 3D cell culture market with the United States accounting as the major contributor to the market. The United States is focusing more on R&D and is currently spending a lot on it. This has resulted in increasing technological advancements in the country. Many American applicants feature among the main patent applicants for the 3D cell culture domain. American applicants tend to develop their technologies in the United States, as well as in Asia. In 2016, an international collaboration between the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, cancer-research heavy-weights, aimed to grow 1,000 new cell lines for scientists to study. The project is also expected to use cutting-edge techniques to generate its models, which will include 3D cultures called organoids, and cells that have been reprogrammed to grow indefinitely in culture. ICTDCCS 2018, 20th International Conference on 3D Cell Culture Systems, was held in Boston (the United States) on April 23-24, 2018. These factors have augmented the US 3D cell culture market and it is expected to further increase in the future.



Browse the Full report description and TOC at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950471/3d-cell-culture-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=21



Competitive Landscape



The global 3D Cell Culture market is competitive, especially with the increase in the number of regional players, coupled with the changing consumer preferences for fortified food, beverages and feed. The prominent players in the global premix market includes Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniel Midlands Company and DSM. In 2016, Cargill Incorporated invested in new premix facility which offers innovative feed solutions that will expand its animal nutrition capabilities in North America. DSM recently acquired Dutch premix company named Twilmij in order to strengthen its animal and nutrition business. Some of the other key players in the global premix market are Associated British Foods, BASF, and Stern Vitamin, among others.



Browse Related Reports



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10202372632/global-and-united-states-animal-cell-culture-market-insights-forecast-to-2026?Mode=21



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192364276/global-and-united-states-cell-culture-cryoware-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026?Mode=21



Furthermore, Global 3D Cell Culture Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –



– Global 3D Cell Culture Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview



– Global 3D Cell Culture Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2026)



– Production and Consumption by Regions



– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2026)



– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses



– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders



– Global 3D Cell Culture Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2026)



– Global 3D Cell Culture Market Forecast (2020-2026)



– Global 3D Cell Culture Market Research Findings and Conclusion



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports



Phone: + 1704 266 3234



Mob: +91-750-707-8687



sales@marketinsightsreports.com



irfan@marketinsightsreports.com