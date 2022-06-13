Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2022 -- According to the new market research report "3D Cell Culture Market by Type (Hydrogel, ECM, Hanging Drop, Bioreactor, Microfluidics, Magnetic Levitation), Application (Cancer, Stem Cell, Toxicology, Tissue Engineering), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Research, Cosmetics), Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is valued at an estimated USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.



The growth of this market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing focus on developing alternative methods to animal testing, growing focus on personalized medicine, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and the availability of funding for research. On the other hand, a lack of infrastructure for 3D cell-based research and the high cost of cell biology research are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The Scaffold-based 3D cell cultures subsegment accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the 3D cell culture market in 2021.



Based on type, the market is segmented into scaffold-based 3D cell cultures, scaffold-free 3D cell cultures, microfluidics-based 3D cell cultures, and magnetic & bioprinted 3D cell cultures. Scaffold-based 3D cell cultures accounted for the largest share in 2021. The advantages of scaffolds in 3D cell culture, such as structural rigidity, the availability of attachment points, and support, have greatly driven the preference for scaffold-based 3D cell cultures and ensured the large share of this segment.



The Cancer & stem cell research subsegment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the 3D cell culture market in 2021.



Based on application, the market is segmented into cancer & stem cell research, drug discovery & toxicology testing, and tissue engineering & regenerative medicine. Cancer & stem cell research accounted for the largest market share of the market in 2021. The increasing prevalence of cancer and significant funding initiatives for cancer research from the government and the private sector are major factors driving the growth of this application segment.



The Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies subsegment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the 3D cell culture market in 2021.



Based on end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research institutes, the cosmetics industry, and other end users. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for largest share of the 3D cell culture market in 2021. The presence of many pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, rising R&D spending, and the growing preference for alternative testing models over animal techniques are the key market drivers in this end-user segment.



The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the 3D cell culture market in 2021.



Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe. The increasing incidence of cancer and a well-established pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry are key factors supporting the growth of the North American market. The APAC market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key players in the 3D Cell Culture market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Avantor Inc. (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), REPROCELL Inc. (Japan), 3D Biotek LLC. (US), Emulate Inc. (US), CN Bio Innovations (UK), Synthecon Incorporated (US), and InSphero AG (Switzerland).



