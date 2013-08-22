3D Diagnostix Announces New iPlan Package

Brighton, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- 3D Diagnostix, a top CT image conversion and support services company for dentistry clients, is proud to announce their new iPlan package. Now, dentists can use a 3DDX-customized iPad to see images in true 3D and beyond-HD quality.



All over the country, dentists take CT scans of a patient’s maxillofacial region to use as a diagnostic tool, to plan for detail implants, to map for surgery, and more. With 3D Diagnostix’s iPlan package, dentists can utilize a convenient, accessible tool for displaying these reconstructed 3D images. Included in the package is a free, customized iPad and premium 3D glasses that allow dentists to see images in true 3D. With the iPad’s resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels, images and reports will be sharper and more beautiful than ever. On top of that, dentists get a 4G connection speed to download their cases at blazing fast speeds.



This new iPlan package works well with the other top-notch services offered by 3D Diagnostix, such as radiology reports, 3D conversions, software training, and treatment planning. With these available services and a helpful support team that answers questions about services and questions specific to a client’s case, 3D Diagnostix has become increasingly beneficial to dental practices. According to a 3D Diagnostix spokesperson, “We’re committed to providing unparalleled service to clinicians.”



About 3D Diagnostix

For almost a decade, 3D Diagnostix has been a premier provider of 3D image processing services for its dentistry clients. 3D imaging has become a standard for dental diagnostic and planning tools, and it is relied upon by many dentists for the creation of treatment plans and as guides for surgical operations. With over 15,000 cases made possible by the services of 3D Diagnostix, the company has proven its commitment to offering only the highest quality when it comes to 3D image reconstructions and planning for dentists. For more information please visit, http://www.3ddx.com/.