3D Diagnostix Announces Services Designed for Clinicians That Use 3D Planning Software

Brighton, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- 3D Diagnostix, a leading provider of digital CT scan conversion software, has announced support services designed for clinicians that are already using 3D planning software. The services are designed to support leading software packages such as SimPlant/Facilitate, Easy Guide, VIP, Anatomage and iDent. Offering solutions such as providing licensed radiologists and dentists for consultations, and treatment planning assistance, the services are a powerful resource for any practice.



“Our customer support staff is knowledgeable and available to help clinicians get the most out of their 3D planning software packages,” explains a company representative. “Our services include 3D reconstructions, treatment planning, surgical guide ordering and radiographic interpretation.”



3D Diagnostix is trusted by many dentists for 3D imaging solutions for diagnosis and treatment planning. For more information about its services, including those geared for practices that already use other 3D planning software packages, visit http://www.3ddx.com/.



About 3D Diagnostix

3D Diagnostix started the digital CT scan conversion business for dentistry in 2005, supporting the CT imaging department for a leading dental school with 3D reconstructions of oral maxillofacial cases. This need arose from a desire from dental clinicians to advance diagnostics and planning for dental implants and other surgical cases.

Since then, 3D Diagnostix has expanded beyond its base in Boston, Massachusetts, and they have opened offices in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Middle East. The company’s service offerings have expanded to provide a complete range of digital support services to dentists and CT scanning centers.